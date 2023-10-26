Unlock the Power of IRA Bequests: Understanding Tax Implications

IRA bequests may seem like a straightforward way to transfer wealth, but there’s a tax catch. When your heirs inherit an IRA, they only have 10 years to withdraw the entire balance and the distributions are taxed as ordinary income.

This bequest, in addition to providing a financial gift, also extends a tax burden and essentially makes a gift to the IRS that will reduce the inheritance your heir receives.

Furthermore, depending on the value of the IRA, the added income could potentially push your heir into a higher tax bracket, eating away even more of their inheritance and further diminishing the legacy you intended to leave behind.

The only exception to the 10-year distribution requirement is if your beneficiary is a spouse. In this case, they can they transfer the assets into their own traditional IRA.

An IRA is not always the best asset to leave to family because your heirs may not receive the full value and it could create additional tax consequences for them.