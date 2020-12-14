Advent Season and Waiting Children

Oh, come all ye faithful, joyful, and triumphant. Oh come ye, oh come ye to Bethlehem.

The opening of this Christmas hymn beckons those who are faithful to come with hearts open to receive what God has for them.

There are individuals that God has called to see the waiting children. Jesus was the babe in the manger, and the angels came, the shepherds came, and then he called us to come. Oh come ye, Oh come ye…

Come and see the children that God has spoken to your hearts about, those who need a Christian family.

Jesus had a family…He had Joseph and Mary… God called them to parent, provide, and care for him.

God is calling His faithful to come during this Advent season to see the waiting children in their community.

As you hear that song, prayerfully ask yourself:

How can I bring HOPE to a child and their siblings in foster care?

Lord, are you preparing my FAMILY for the cause of the vulnerable?

Do my actions share the JOY of the Lord with those most in need?

How can I share the LOVE of Jesus with a hurting child?

Our prayer for you during this Advent season is for the Lord to fill you with His goodness and grace and for your homes to know His peace on earth.