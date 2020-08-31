See Life 2020: A Window into The Womb

Despite the opposition, the event carried on, and when the heartbeat of Abby Johnson’s preborn child echoed through the plaza, the atmosphere of Times Square radically shifted.

Just as Focus had hoped, the simple truth that life is in the womb amazed even those who had attended the broadcast in protest.

“…the defining moment came when a larger-than-life image of a preborn child appeared on the 12-foot-high screens and stillness fell over the crowd. Times Square itself seemed to sense the moment as the ever-present honking horns and workaday din faded when the baby’s profile came into view, the placenta tucked up next to the tiny head like a pillow.

Even those just passing by could clearly see arms, lips and a beautiful face as baby yawned and arched his back. Finally came the sight and sound of a beating heart — loud, clear and strong.”

Jim Daly also recalled the tranquil silence that washed over pro-choice protestors as the preborn child appeared on-screen in Times Square Plaza.

“When that ultrasound went on, there was a hush over Times Square that I’ll remember forever. And as that ultrasound — that baby’s heartbeat — began to play right down Times Square on these large speakers and these jumbotrons, the protestors just dropped their signs and looked in awe at what they were seeing. I don’t think many of them had ever seen an ultrasound or heard the baby’s heartbeat before. They looked that stunned!”