Choosing Redemption Over Self-Sufficiency

  • By Mike Bossert
A spiritual insight from Focus on the Family leadership

I’ll never forget how God drew me to HimSELF. You see, I grew up as a people pleaser. The church I attended as a teen was works based, which fit my task-oriented, self-sufficient personality well.

I’d heard the Gospel—that Jesus had paid for my failures with His life (John 3:16 and Ephesians 2:8)—but it hadn’t resonated with me. My life in high school revolved around sports, and I planned to attend a Division 1 college on scholarship. I didn’t want to follow God at that time because I thought I would lose my identity. So I chose to do life without Jesus. 

Choosing redemption

But God broke through my self-sufficiency when I encountered the Gospel again in Romans 5:7-8: “One will scarcely die for a righteous person—though perhaps for a good person one would dare even to die—but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

From these verses, I began to understand what Christ’s death and, more importantly, His resurrection meant. That’s when I committed to following Jesus. What I thought I would have to give up was nothing
compared to what God had given up in sending His Son to die for me.

Letting go of self-sufficiency

Then I learned that God didn’t want to change how He’d made me but would use me—my talents and gifts—for His purposes. I didn’t have to be self-sufficient. This eye-opening moment happened many years ago. And while God did begin to change me, it didn’t happen in the way I’d anticipated. My honest desire to please God grew, and my actions soon stemmed from that desire—not from a works-based checklist.

Remembering my testimony helps refresh my faith and lead me back to what is important: my relationship with God and my ongoing desire to live according to His plan.

Do you need to be refreshed today? Think about the moment you chose to become a follower of Christ.

© 2021 Focus on the Family. This devotion first appeared in the June/July issue of Focus on the Family magazine. All rights reserved.

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse's future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

You May Also Like

Close up of husband hugging wife showing that love bears all things
Devotions

Marriage Meditation: Love Bears All Things

Love bears all things — it helps carry burdens even through hardship, believes the best even after shortcomings and rejoices in truth even following failure.

June 2, 2020
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family

