$1.3 Million Matching Opportunity

Help provide unique resources to families hurt by the pandemic!

Click Here to Double Your Gift

Yes, DOUBLE MY GIFT to help families!

$50
$100
$150
Other

$1.3 Million Matching Opportunity

Help provide unique resources to families hurt by the pandemic!

Click Here to Double Your Gift

Yes, DOUBLE MY GIFT to help families!

$50
$100
$150

$1.3 Million Matching Opportunity

Help provide unique resources to families hurt by the pandemic!

Click Here to Double Your Gift

Yes, Double my gift to help families!

$50
$100
$150
$300
Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

A Love that Never Fails

By Kim McGainey
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Often, the experiences that bring children into foster care are frightening and traumatizing. They have never a experienced a love that never fails.

Often, the experiences that bring children into foster care are frightening and traumatizing. These children have experienced chaos, and the worlds they have known have been turned upside down. They have endured things that have left them scared, burdened, and carry emotional and physical scars. They have never experienced a love that never fails.

These are some of the messages we share with the children that enter foster care with Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries (ABCH).

  • Jesus sees us and loves us.
  • He knows our names.
  • God knows our sins, yet still loves us.
  • He created us for His purposes.
  • Jesus desires a personal relationship with us.
  • He sees our pain and our wounds.
  • God collects our tears.
  • He offers us a healing touch—a balm for our hurts.
  • Jesus offers hope in a sin‐filled world.
  • He is trustworthy and faithful.

Nicole’s Journey

Nicole* entered foster care as a teenager. We learned she had been called many derogatory names, most notably, “that girl.” No one had sought to know her or truly care for her. For most of her life, her mother had left her on the doorstep of others to care for her. She was abused by many, but the wounds that hurt the most were from her mother. She was broken. Felt she had no worth.

teen in foster care

When she entered foster care  with ABCH, Nicole experienced nurture and love for the first time. She heard the Gospel, and over time, and began to experience healing that only the Lord can do. Learned that God loved her and desired a relationship with her, that she was wanted and valued by God. She grew in her knowledge of God through studying the Bible with her house parents and Sunday School teacher. As a result, at a youth retreat, she invited Jesus into her heart and followed with baptism.

Nicole stopped on the steps of the baptismal, moments her baptism. She asked her house parent if she could pray for her mother. Though she had experienced much abuse and neglect at her mother’s hands, she recognized that God loved her mother too. Nicole prayed for forgiveness for her ill actions toward her mother and prayed that her mother, in turn, would come to know His saving grace. She also prayed that God would heal their relationship. Through all of this, she learned her name is written across the palms of the Lord’s hands, and He has deemed her precious and priceless. In turn, she could not wait to share this Good News with others.

Alexis’ Story

Alexis* entered foster care while in elementary school. Just like Nicole, she had experienced years of neglect. Alexis was malnourished due to lack of proper food and looked much younger than her stated age. She was developmentally delayed and significantly behind others her age due to the neglect she had experienced. Like many who have experienced neglect, Alexis held a core belief of, “I do not matter.” She lacked confidence and trusted others more than herself.

Alexis learned about God during her time with us at ABCH, That He loved her so much that He sent His one and only Son to die for her. Alexis hungered to grow in her relationship with the Lord. She was full of questions for her house parents and Sunday School teacher. At bedtime, her house mom would read her Bible stories and patiently answer her questions regarding spiritual matters. One night, Alexis let her house mom know that she had a strong desire to accept Christ as her Savior, but she felt incapable. She feared her words would be inadequate.

She asked her house mom if she would say the prayer for her because she did not think her words would be good enough for God to hear. Alexis’ house mom gently explained that Alexis’ words were important to the Lord; God desired to hear her words and what was on her heart. Alexis knelt beside her bed and prayed using her own words to invite Jesus Christ to be her Lord and Savior. She learned that she mattered to God. He loved her. A few days later, Alexis met with her pastor and shared her decision to accept the Lord into her heart. He was supportive, spending time sharing how to grow in her relationship with the Lord.

His Love Never Fails

Each of these young ladies entered foster care wounded, scared, broken, and feeling alone. Their experiences were traumatic. However, each one was embraced, loved, and introduced to a loving Savior who knew them before they were even born and who offers hope and wholeness in Him. Nicole and Alexis experienced love by the body of Christ and were pointed to the truth of who they are in Christ. They learned that He alone can save. His love never fails.

*Names have been changed for privacy purposes.

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 5 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Kim McGainey

Kim McGainey has served with Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries since 2003. In 2005, she began serving as the Southeast Area Director. Kim received her Master of Social Work from the University of Alabama. She is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW). In addition, Kim received her Master of Arts in Agency Counseling from University of Alabama …

More by Kim McGainey

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.

Focus on the Family

Have Focus on the Family resources helped your family during the coronavirus pandemic? Share your story today and inspire others!

Tell Your Story
No Thanks