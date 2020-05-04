DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies all year
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

We are here to help your family
during the COVID-19 Crisis

Go Now
We are here to help your family get through the COVID-19 Crisis
Go Now

Not All Moms are Called Mom

By Jennifer Rice
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
surrogate mom

Who has ever sat second chair in the band, been a stagehand during a play, served as a substitute teacher or held the title of “assistant _______” fill in the blank? Over the years, I have held titles like Program Coordinator, Founder and Director, Manager, and even friend; just to name a few. Yet none of those titles or the many accolades that accompanied them contributed to my happiness. During a moment of “woe is me/ Lord what is wrong with me?”, I heard God whisper that what I sought was not in a title nor was it in my paid work experiences. After that moment, the light only seemed to shine when I was interacting, caring for, or communicating with adolescents. At every turn, I realized that I do my best work and appeared most happy when I serve the youth within the child welfare and juvenile delinquency systems. Although a very thankless job, working for the best interest of those youth somehow gave me life. It is where I learned not all moms are called mom.

My Journey

There are many terms used when identifying a woman who is not a relative but has stepped in as a source of nurture and support – foster mom, mentor, advocate, mother figure, or even surrogate mom.  In my life and work, I have chosen “surrogate mom”.

I remember my first government job; I worked for an adoption agency. At first glance, it did not appear as if my employer knew why she had hired me, but I later found out she could see my heart. I sat with every child who graced our agency. I also vetted the new families who had a desire to become foster/adopt parents.

My Kids

My first adolescent adoption case is a special memory. I was no longer working in youth services, but one particular youth, jumped through a large number of hoops to find me. She wanted me to meet her adoptive parents before moving ahead with her adoption hearing. When I entered the courtroom, the judge paused the hearing to make sure I could take part. Autumn had explained to the judge that she needed final “approval” from the only worker that ever cared for or loved her; the judge made sure to include me when solidifying her forever home.

Then there was the time I received a letter from a youth. She had often made me wonder whether she wanted to survive her circumstances or more importantly if she would. The letter read; “I am sorry that I was such a horrible kid but thank you for hanging in there with me. Thank you for fighting for me”. The letter explained, she was completing her college practicum and hoped to soon be like me when working with her students. She made it! She survived her circumstances and had come out the better. I almost cried as this letter came at a time when I was at a crossroads. This letter caused me to look to the hills from which my help came and say, “God revive in me the desire to serve your children. Erase all the past hurt and experiences that so brazenly disturbs my vision and blocks my desire to walk in my calling”. I opened my eyes, said “amen”, but did not hear an answer or feel a jolt of newfound energy. I did, however, recognize the purest washing of peace.

A Mom to Many

In the time shortly after that, I saw God do exactly what I prayed for. I developed and founded a non-profit mentorship program for boys. A long-lost desire to serve in the academic arena resurfaced. I have been able to utilize the programming/curriculum I wrote for my boys program as the basis for the behavioral, emotional, and mental health services I provide in schools. Success has not evaded me by any means, but success has existed even in misery. Escaping the grasps of misery, my heart triumphs in the greatest joy one can imagine – showing up for the youth of my community.

You might ask what does it take to be a surrogate mother? It simply requires a willing heart with available space to welcome others. You must be willing to fill the void of a young man or young woman no matter what the cause. A surrogate mother unquestionably becomes the woman children acknowledge, respect, respond to, seek out and gravitate to. You willingly sign up to be the second chair in the band, an assistant coach, the stagehand during a play, or simply model behaviors that demonstrate care, accountability, courage, and motivation. Finally, the heart of a called surrogate mother must stand ready to actively serve children. Are you being called to be a surrogate mother – a foster mom, a mentor, and advocate, or a mother figure?

mentor surrogate mom

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Jennifer Rice

Jennifer Rice is the biological mother of one and the mother figure of hundreds. As a mother figure I have served children while working in a local adoption agency, Child Welfare, the Public-School System and Cougar Youth Sports. My love for youth has led me to found, develop, and run the day to day non-profit programming of L.I.T. (Lift. Instruct. …

More by Jennifer Rice

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Focus on the Family

Have you benefited from a Focus on the Family ministry or resource? Share your story today and help families thrive.

Tell Your Story
No Thanks