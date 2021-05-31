Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

World Foster Day

  • By Kobie Abrie
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
World Foster Day

Children in South Africa are often placed under incredible pressure to make it through their early years. Poverty, abuse, drug abuse, and neglect are some of the challenges faced on a daily basis by children all over the world. 

Many of these children are not adoptable and end up in the foster care system, never experiencing the gift of living with and being loved by a family or a place they can call home. 

World Foster Day is a global movement aiming to create awareness of the need for foster care through storytelling, education, and the activation of communities. On this day, we take time celebrating families with children in foster care for the work they do for children around the world. 

A Foster Mom’s Journey

I am a foster parent to an 11-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister. They have been living with me for the past four years. 

When I started my journey of researching, I was completely convinced that foster care is not the way I will go. How will I be able to say goodbye when a child is reunified with his or her biological parents? How will I cope with a child’s behavioral problems after being stuck in the system for a while.… My thinking was that I would rather follow the route of adoption. In this way, I have control over the child and his or her future and how long they will stay. 

As I continued reading and started finding out more about foster care and the stats of how many children never get to live with a family, I was so moved. I was convinced this is the direction God wanted me to go in. I knew, if He brings this across my path, He will also be there to pick up the pieces of my heart once I have to say goodbye. 

It is a Privilege

I was so encouraged to start this journey, make a difference in a child’s life, see their lives take a turn for the better and hopefully impact the generations that come after them. The thought that I can impact one child by offering them a family where they feel loved and secure even though, on paper, they are caught between the reality of their biological family and their foster family is what drives me to cultivate change.

It is a privilege to see my community rally around us, investing in these children’s lives, mentoring them, and loving them like family. After a church outing one day, my boy prayed: “Father, thank you that we have such a big family of people to love.” 

It has been four years now and to see a child starting to respond to situations in a positive way and see how they pursue their relationship with Jesus independently from me is the greatest gift. 

Personally, it has been such a privilege for me to be able to work in the foster care sector and become part of a movement like World Foster Day. If our story can only encourage one other family or single parent to take a child into care, it will make it worth it. 

About World Foster Day 

As it is written in Deuteronomy 10:18 (ERV) – “He defends widows and orphans. He loves even the strangers living among us. He gives them food and clothes.”

World foster day couple

In 2018, two organizations in Cape Town, South Africa, collaborated to organize a Foster Conference in order to inform and encourage potential and existing foster parents. During our planning sessions, we realized that there is no specific day to create awareness about the need there is for families to take children into foster care. That is how World Foster Day came about. 

In the years to follow, millions of individuals, organizations, and churches all over the world started getting involved in raising awareness. In 2020 during the worldwide lockdown, we saw a 70% increase in growth of creating awareness using World Foster Day as a tool. 

Get Involved with World Foster Day on 31 May

World Foster Day is a completely independent movement, and we encourage all individuals, churches, organizations, and communities to get involved in their own way. 

We believe that family is central to the body of Christ, and for this purpose, we would like to ask every believer to support World Foster Day on 31 May. You can show your support by doing the following: 

  1. If you are a foster family, share your story on social media with your friends, your church, and your community on 31 May. 
  2. If you know a foster family, find some ways to bless them on WFD, e.g., Send some flowers or a meal, offer to babysit, or take over some household chores in order to give them some extra time on their hands to focus on their child, or even on their own self-care.  
  3. On 31 May: 
  • Draw a smiley face on three fingers
  • Snap a pic of your smiley face moment
  • Share it on social media using #worldfosterday

More Info

To find out more, contact us at [email protected] for any other information. Also, find our media kit with a press release, style guide & images here. Our World Foster Day video is also available here.

Join us on 31 May as we celebrate foster families in our communities and create awareness for this global cause. 

 Copyright © 2021, Kobie Arbie.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Sign up Here!

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Foster CarePro-LifeWorld Foster Day

You May Also Like

kid go into foster care
Foster Care

Why do kids go into foster care?

The most common reasons kids go into foster care are physical abuse, neglect, parental drug abuse, and/or incarceration.

May 28, 2021
woman holding first foster placement
Foster Care

Our First Foster Placement

Our heads were spinning that first night with so many unknowns, so we did what we knew how to do. We changed Ben, fed him, rocked him to sleep, and prayed.

May 24, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin