Devotional: Provision and Peace in Times of Distress

I do not know about you, however, this isolation thing gives me time for reflection, thinking, and processing; perhaps, more than I need, to be quite honest. Memory is a way of holding on to the things we love, who we are, and what we do not want to lose or forget.

I so valued the Good Friday service and the focus on remembering what Jesus has done for us. God has made us with the ability to remember and Psalm 77:11 states it well, “I will remember the deeds of the Lord.”

Denise and I have memories of how God has tangibly looked after us in past years, as we went through crises and challenging times. One of those times was in 1997. We had recently moved to the Vancouver area and purchased a home, with the buyers holding the mortgage. Shortly after, I found myself unemployed and then the buyers came to us, with the renewal date fast approaching, and told us they would not renew our mortgage. It put us in a huge crisis, for being unemployed, we knew we would not qualify for financing and did not know where to turn. One month before we needed to come up with the funds, an elderly woman who lived two doors down from us, walked over and said, “Can I talk to you? I was praying in my sewing room and God has told me to come and ask if you would sell your home to me and I would rent it back to you. I am not certain you want to do this, however, God distinctly has asked me to do this.” Denise and I looked at each other and lost it. Through emotion, I said, “And when could you do this?” She looked at me and said, “Would the end of this month work?” We sold to her and stayed for another 10 years and rented from her.

That taught me a great lesson, that God will look after us and sees us where we are and what we are facing. It gives me such hope and encouragement that He will see us through this present crisis.

I am reading through Ephesians and in Chapter 2, Paul tells the believers in Ephesus, who also were in difficult times, to remember. I list five realities to build into our memory banks, from verses 11-17. Jesus is very close to us. Jesus is our peace. There are no walls or dividing lines between us and Jesus. Jesus has conquered sin and death. Now grab onto these realities in your life and listen to Jesus’ voice, “I am your peace.”

Even though you may feel the isolation from others during this time, listen to the voice of Jesus and practice Psalm 77:11. Remember how God has met you in the past issues of life. He will not fail to do this again for you.

Hold fast; things are not what they appear.

Love,

Pastor Bruce