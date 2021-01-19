Trusting God in Dreary Places

Elijah was burned out, completely exhausted, and Queen Jezebel had just threatened his life. Elijah told God, “The people of Israel have forsaken your covenant, thrown down your altars, and killed your prophets with the sword, and I, even I only, am left, and they seek my life, to take it away” (1 Kings 19:10). He was scared, stopped trusting in God and felt alone. It was time to quit.

Christians can find themselves in similar dreary places where we have no control over our circumstances. In the midst of stress and faulty introspection, we may believe we’re not making a difference. Like Elijah, we may conclude that we have no value and should just give up.

Living by faith

When we feel this way, we must remember that God doesn’t always allow His servants to see the results of their work. He may do so, but when He doesn’t, He wants us to walk by faith. When we walk only by sight, we lose the ability to trust God. But when we trust in His plan for our lives, His words will not be in vain (Isaiah 55:11).

The Lord responded to Elijah in 1 Kings. He didn’t speak through the mighty power of nature but rather in a whisper. His quiet voice reminded Elijah that He was still in control.

Trusting God’s provision

During difficult times, I remember how God has shown up for me and my family. Like millions around the world, we have faced tremendous challenges in our lives, ministry and work. But God has provided for our needs during these times. That helps me to realize what it means to walk by faith, recognizing that my sufficiency comes from the Lord.

God is still God, and He is in control. As I am trusting God, I don’t fear what the future holds. Instead, I open my heart and ask, “What would You like me to do next?” I hope you will ask that question for yourself, too. •