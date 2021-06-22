Custom CSS of Section contains Conditional Preview for See Life Campaign Elements

SAVE LIVES!
See Life 2021
Double your gift now!
Yes, I will help save babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!

The Pressures Surrounding ‘Ring by Spring’

  • By Samara Smyer
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
man proposing to a woman in the autumn park
© Syda Productions/Adobe Stock
As if finding the "perfect" spouse isn't stressful enough, the pressure surrounding "ring by spring" can add an extra dose of anxiety.

I’ve been attending a Christian university for the past three years, and every spring, like clockwork, my Instagram feed is overrun by posts captioned “Finally got my ring by spring!” or “Graduating with my MRS. degree!” This is because — on top of the normal pressures surrounding college, such as making good grades, having a booming social life and deciding what you want to do with the rest of your life — many students in Christian colleges feel pressure to get engaged by the end of their senior year, aka “ring by spring.”

I, too, have been affected by the “ring by spring” culture. I have found myself questioning if there is something wrong with me not being engaged or feeling a little excluded when I receive yet another friend’s wedding invitation. While I am nowhere near ready to tie the knot, I feel as if I am expected to be.

It feels like more and more of the conversations I have at school, with students and professors alike, revolve around upcoming weddings or marriage advice. During these conversations, I feel pressured to jump in with my own non-existent wedding plans. Then, when I don’t tell a marital anecdote of my own, others will inevitably turn to me with a sad smile and say something along the lines of, “Don’t worry, you’ll find someone soon.” While most of the time this is said with the best intentions, it often causes me to feel incomplete in my singleness, like I’m a project to be fixed. 

What causes the pressure surrounding ‘ring by spring’?

While most students don’t go into college with the express intent of finding a spouse, many feel the pressure to become engaged before graduation once they get there. Whether it’s the appeal of guilt-free sex, the underlying tone that a person cannot be complete without a significant other or feeling left behind due to being the last single friend, there is a consistent push to get married in Christian colleges. 

Some may even feel like college is their one opportunity to meet a Christian husband or wife before entering “the real world.” In fact, many of the top 25 colleges where men are most likely to meet their spouse are private Christian colleges. And, while the average age for marriage in the U.S. is 28 for women and 30 for men, Christians tend to get married much younger.

What are the pressures surrounding ‘ring by spring’?

Obviously, there is no perfect age to get engaged, as the phrase “ring by spring” seems to imply. The idea that a person must find their husband or wife before they leave school can cause many issues, including self-doubt and lower self-esteem. 

Unattached students ask themselves questions such as, “What’s wrong with me?” or “How am I going to find someone after college?” simply because they aren’t married — or at least engaged — before graduation. 

The pressure surrounding “ring by spring” can also cause young couples to jump into a life long commitment before they’re ready. Marriage is a huge decision and one that should not be made lightly, especially if the decision is based on peer pressure. While a young marriage may be the right decision for some couples, it isn’t right for everyone. 

What are negatives to getting a ‘ring by spring’?

The culture of Christian colleges often seems to glorify getting married as soon as possible. However, it’s important to remember that those who get married early must face many hardships. Couples who marry at an earlier age tend to face greater challenges due to the added responsibility of starting a family, finishing their education and trying to launch a career. According to an article titled “The Best (and Worst) Ages for Couples to Get Married” on PsychologyToday.com, “Divorce is 50% less likely for someone who is 25 years old when they wed, as compared to someone who gets married at age 20.” Another article, “What’s the Ideal Age for Getting Married?,” states that “people who marry early seem to have an increased risk of depression.”

What are positives to getting a ‘ring by spring’?

There are also benefits to marrying young. Getting married earlier in life means establishing a life together right from the start. The couple grows and bonds through shared events rather than having separate experiences. As Ecclesiastes 4:9 points out, “Two are better than one.” Early marriages also give couples more time together to plan for their future careers and family goals, while those who marry later may have a more difficult time integrating their lives or creating shared goals.

What approach should be taken for ‘ring by spring’?

It is important to have a Bible-driven approach to marriage rather than a cultural “ring by spring” approach. God’s timing is always perfect. The desire to get married and start a family comes from God (Proverbs 18:22). God knows what we need more than we do. Psalm 37:4 puts it perfectly, “Delight yourself in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”

© 2021 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Contemplating MarriageMarriageMarriage PrepPreparing for Marriagecollege

You May Also Like

Photo-young-couple-moving-into-home-with-boxes-around-them
Contemplating Marriage

Living Together but Not Married? Consider the Power of the Vow

My marriage vow kept me from making a grave mistake. Without it, I would have lost a lifetime of love. This special promise is powerful — and we need it for many reasons. If you’re living together but you’re not married yet, consider the power of the vow.

June 18, 2021
newlywed-couple-reasons-to-get-married
Biblical Marriage

9 Reasons to Get Married

Why is marriage more than a formal declaration of love and commitment between two people? Learn about nine good reasons to get married.

April 29, 2021
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others.

see life episode 1 coming soon version

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!