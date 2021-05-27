Marriages and families are in trouble after the challenges of last year.
If it's not too much to ask, would you help equip these families with the resources they need to put Jesus at the center of their home?
Yes, I will help struggling families!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

How to Rekindle “Like” for Your Spouse

  • By Jen Weaver
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
couple sitting in front of bonfire roasting marshmallows and rekindling like

Have you noticed that your spouse’s personality quirks, which you thought were so cute when you were dating, are driving you nuts now that you’re married? In the early days, it was laughable when she forgot items on her way out of the house or grocery shopped at random. Now you wish she’d just learn to write a list. His sharp wit seemed funny when you were dating, but now his quips poke at your insecurities … and it hurts. Then there are the flaws you discover after you get married, like how he snores or that she hates folding laundry.

As these little habits irritate you more and more, the warm fuzzies you felt when you were around your spouse may start to fade. You look up one day and realize you do not like your spouse. The feeling of “like” relates to a sense of affection, appreciation and enjoyment. So sure, you love your spouse, you just don’t “like” them.

What can you do to rekindle that sense of connection when you feel it’s missing? Different habits or practices will work for different couples, but the first and most important step every couple can take is inviting God into the relationship. Share your struggles with Him and ask for help. Ask God to highlight your next step. He knows what you need.

Next, consider the following questions:

Can I rekindle affection and still dislike things about my spouse?

Yes! You can build a solid relationship without liking everything your spouse says or does. The key is prioritizing your relationship and your spouse over your preferences. Don’t let pet peeves detour your connection. Instead, learn to focus on the good and take their shortcomings to God in prayer.

Is this a temporary lapse in “like” or an ongoing concern?

I’ve been midargument with my husband and thought “I don’t like you right now.” This feels like a terrible thing to think about my husband, but we’re in a disagreement and I’m the one he disagrees with. Acknowledging my feelings helps put things in perspective.

If it seems like a repeat problem, what triggers prompt the pattern? Are these internal or external issues?

Troublesome circumstances, limited time or resources, health issues, other relationships, career roadblocks — these are all external stressors that can affect your connection. Unrelated events or past wounds can also magnify the present situation to make it feel bigger than it is. For example, if you’re in conflict with your colleague at work, you may have much less patience for picking up after your spouse — again. You may find it helpful to journal using feeling statements to identify foundational reasons behind your experiences. When [this happens] I feel [feeling] or think [thoughts] because [reason, concern or experience]. 

How can we rekindle fondness for each other?

Picture yourself in front of a fire pit containing a small fire. This is the flame of affection and enjoyment in your marriage — your “like” flame. Imagine that each day your thoughts, feelings and actions toss wood in the fire.

You fuel your “like” flame by:

  • Celebrating the good your spouse contributes to your life.         
  • Writing lists of qualities or actions you appreciate about your spouse.
  • Choosing to believe the best about your spouse’s intentions.
  • Setting aside time to have fun together.
  • Praying about hard circumstances and releasing them to God.

Dwelling on that annoyance? Reliving that argument? Grumbling to a friend about our struggles? Prioritizing time spent away or praying spiteful prayers instead of grace-filled ones? These actions are like dumping a pile of dirt over your “like” flame.  Invest this way for a few days and the little flame is smothered by all the ways your spouse doesn’t meet your expectations.

Your like rekindles their like

I like to think it’s up to my husband, that I’d naturally like him better if he didn’t do things that annoyed me. But as I reflect on our almost 12 years of marriage, there are defined seasons when I planted myself in front of that fire and stomped out the flames. 

However, when I feed my “like” flame, my husband notices the change in my demeanor, which often sparks his “like” fire toward me. As we rebuild habits of thinking well of each other and enjoying life together again, we remember why we liked each other to begin with. It reminds me of a verse in Revelation 2, when John encourages the Church to remember Christ as our first love and do the works we did at first. I love how this encouragement applies to marriage. As we remember the things we did when “like” first grew into love, God rights our perspectives and rekindles affection in our hearts.

[Focus on the Family is dedicated to bringing healing and restoration to couples who are struggling in their marriage. But God’s design for marriage never included abuse, violence or physical pain. Even emotional abuse can bruise a person’s heart, mind and soul. If you are in an abusive relationship, go to a safe place and call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit them online at thehotline.org.]

© 2021 Jen Weaver. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

Gain a Deeper Level of Intimacy with Your Spouse

Gary Thomas brings us a free 5-part video series that teaches us how to cherish our spouse every day.
Get the Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Sign up Here!

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Healthy Marriage TraitsMarriageMarriage SuccessStrengthening Your Marriage

You May Also Like

Young couple arguing on a couch about annoying habits
Dealing with Differences

Coping With Your Spouse’s Annoying Habit

After being married for a while, your spouse’s patterns can turn from cute quirks to annoying habits. Figuring out how to cope so that you don’t become highly critical of your spouse is important.

May 26, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin