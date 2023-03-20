Should I Stay in My Abusive Marriage for the Kids?

Healing from Infidelity: How to Rekindle Intimacy and Connection in Your Marriage
It’s hard work to rebuild trust and intimacy after the betrayal of infidelity, but when both partners are willing to do the work, it’s worth it.
Abusive marriages like Emma’s are more common than many realize. God’s plan for a family never included abuse.
Emma sank to the floor in the back of her closet. Tears flowed down her cheeks as she huddled against the wall. Rolled-up socks and a tennis shoe lie scattered on the floor. Her husband, Josh, had hurled them at her only minutes before as he blocked her into the walk-in closet and launched a verbal assault, calling her appalling names.
His brand of physical, emotional, and verbal abuse had only worsened over the years. She was on the verge of breaking. Emma closed her eyes. “God, what should I do? Should I stay in my marriage for the kids? Or should I leave?”
Emma felt confused, uncertain, and terrified. Raised in the church, she repeatedly heard that divorce was a sin, and God hated it. The Bible said so. She had also heard so many sermons on how kids need a dad in their lives. But should they have a dad around who was teaching them that abuse was okay?
Last week, their six-year-old son Oliver witnessed Josh’s verbal abuse. The six-year-old tried to stop it in the only way he knew how. “Don’t you yell at my mommy!” He shoved at his dad with all his might. His actions got him pushed to the floor and locked in his room for the remainder of the night.
Emma wondered if staying in her abusive marriage was doing the kids more harm than good. But she was torn on whether to leave or stay in her marriage for the kids.
The Legal Information Institute at Cornell University defines abuse as “an action that intentionally causes harm or injures another person.”
Abusive marriages like Emma’s are far more common than many realize, even within Christian marriages. Here are a few statistics from the National Domestic Violence Hotline that may surprise you:
It is critical to acknowledge that abusers may be male or female and that both wives and husbands can be abuse victims. It is also essential to recognize that Christian marriages are not immune from abuse, and Christians in abusive marriages tend to stay longer than those who are not believers.
God’s plan for a family never included abuse. Many types of abuse can be present within a marriage, including:
Sometimes abuse is challenging to recognize. Other times, it is difficult to acknowledge that a spouse, who is supposed to love us as Christ loves the church, is inflicting intentional harm.
Christian men and women tend to stay in abusive relationships longer because the Bible says God hates divorce and that divorce is a sin. These particular verses are preached often and are well-known. However, the Bible also describes how abuse is a sin, that God hates the actions of an abuser, and how He has a tender heart toward those abused.
Let’s take a look at a few Bible verses to demonstrate His position on abuse within families:
Theology professor Beth Felker Jones says, “If committing violence against the one who is supposed to be ‘one flesh’ with you isn’t a violation of God’s intentions for marriage as a faithful, one flesh union, I don’t know what is.”
God hates divorce, but He also hates to see His children abused. It breaks His heart. God does not ask you to stay in a dangerous relationship. Remember that abuse does not always have to be physical; other types of abuse can destroy a person from the inside out.
God’s design for the family included both parents and a healthy relationship that fosters love and growth. This original design, however, is often not what we find in families today.
Kids who witness domestic abuse between their parents tend to have more behavioral and mental health issues than other kids. Children who witness domestic abuse in their homes learn that abusive behavior is normal and acceptable. 33% of kids who grow up with domestic abuse will become abusive. Kids who witness abuse between their parents also become fifteen times more likely to enter an abusive relationship.
Re-read the above statistic about how many abusive spouses also abuse their kids (30-60%)! If you as a parent are not safe, neither are your children. Abuse always escalates over time.
You can read more about the impact on children when they witness domestic abuse.
You, as a parent, will need to weigh the pros and cons of staying in your marriage. Determine the impact it will have on your kids if you stay or leave.
The extent of abuse in families can vary. However, every situation requires help and intervention. Leaving an abusive marriage is not just as simple as deciding to walk out the door; choosing to stay does not make things right overnight. Did you know that it takes an abused woman an average of seven times to leave an abusive husband, even if she is in physical danger?
If you are in an abusive marriage, here are some things that you need to know:
Remember that you are not to blame for your spouse’s behavior. You and your children have a right to live in safety.
Whether you choose to stay or to leave, remember the road will be difficult. Be kind to yourself. Remember that you are not alone. There are many resources available for abused families. Most importantly, remember that Jesus will never leave you nor forsake you. He will help you navigate these difficult decisions and walk alongside you whichever decision you make.
© 2022 Lainey La Shay. All rights reserved. Used by permission.
We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together.
The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.
Read More About:
It’s hard work to rebuild trust and intimacy after the betrayal of infidelity, but when both partners are willing to do the work, it’s worth it.
Physical abuse is a means of coercively controlling another through fear and intimidation. It involves intentionally or recklessly using physical force that may result in bodily injury or physical pain.
Your kids will feel most secure if they know you have set appropriate boundaries for them that you aren’t afraid to enforce.