Foster Care in Your State: California

Foster care is a system that is managed at the state level. This means that each state operates differently. Procedures, requirements, and expectations vary by state. For prospective foster parents residing in California, the following information may be helpful as you begin your journey to becoming licensed.

California Foster Care Statistics

California consistently ranks highest in the United States for the number of children in foster care and the number of children awaiting adoption. There are over 55,000 children in foster care in California1, and approximately 2,000 California children need an adoptive family every day2. If you feel called to foster or adopt as a California resident, know that you are greatly needed.

How to Become a Foster Parent in California

Step 1: Prayerfully consider your calling

Dr. Sharen Ford is the Director for Foster Care and Adoption at Focus on the Family. After working for 30 years in the state child welfare system, she knows how important it is for foster families to have the right motives. Dr. Ford encourages families to prayerfully consider their calling. Foster care is a challenging and complex system. People going into it for the wrong reasons will likely lose steam quickly. This can be detrimental for both the foster family and any children they foster. So do plenty of research and talk with current foster families to understand the journey on which you are about to embark.

Step 2: Check the basic requirements

As you consider your calling to foster or adopt, research the requirements. In California, some requirements and procedures for foster care vary depending on which county you live in and whether you are licensed by a county child welfare agency or a private foster family agency. The minimum age requirement for many county child welfare agencies is 18, while some private foster family agencies have an age requirement of 21 or 25. Regardless of the requirement, California foster parents must demonstrate the necessary maturity level for fostering or adopting a child. Foster families, also called resource families in California, must complete all necessary paperwork, background checks, home studies, and other requirements set by their licensing agency prior to becoming licensed.

Step 3: Contact a state or private agency

Depending on the county you live in, you may have the option to become licensed with either your local county child welfare agency or with a private Foster Family Agency. Olive Crest and Koinonia Family Services are examples of Foster Family Agencies in California. The majority of counties provide both options. Check with your county to determine your options and choose the best fit for you. The agency you contact can also explain their process in detail.

Step 4: Complete the process

In California, you will typically begin by providing basic information and then attending a foster care informational meeting. Depending on your agency, you may be able to attend this orientation meeting online or in person. You will then begin checking off the requirements for foster parent licensing. This process in California is called the Resource Family Approval Program. As you progress through the certification process, you may be required to complete background checks, CPR/first aid certification, health screenings, training classes, and home inspections, among other things.

Many people wonder how long it will take to complete the foster parent licensing process. In most cases, this depends quite a bit on the foster family. If a foster parent is proactive about scheduling classes, training, and other required steps, they can complete the process in as little as three to six months. If a foster family is less proactive, the process may take up to a year.

Step 5: Accept and request support

Once you are licensed in California as a foster family (resource family), your agency will work with you to find a child in foster care that will fit well in your home. Your agency may have post-placement support services you can tap into. However, it is best if you also have a strong support network outside the agency.

Support as a foster family is crucial. Your support system may stem from your family, church, neighborhood, workplace, friends, and other places. It is important that the people around you understand your fostering journey and know how they can support you. When someone offers support, do not hesitate to accept it. If someone offers support that will not be helpful, suggest alternative ways they can support you. And if no one offers support, do not be afraid to ask for it. Sometimes people do not offer support because they do not know what you need. What you specifically ask for help, the people around you can take action. Consider what type of support you need as a foster family, then ask for it.

Your Role as a Foster Parent

Foster parents play a crucial role within the foster care system. As a foster parent, you have the opportunity to support biological parents as they work to improve, and you can advocate for what is in the best interest of the child. You are part of a team that also includes social workers, teachers, judges, CASAs, mentors, doctors, biological parents, and many others. Whether a child lives in your home for a season or a lifetime, you will have the opportunity to display the love of Christ with many people. It may be challenging at times to show love to some of the people you interact with as a foster family, but this is our calling as Christians.

Children enter foster care because they have experienced abuse, neglect, or other forms of harm. These experiences are traumatic. As a foster parent, you have the opportunity to provide a safe, loving, and stable home. Being trauma-informed is also critical for foster parents. Even before beginning the licensing process, it may be helpful to familiarize yourself with trauma-informed care.

Other Ways to Get Involved with Foster Care

If you are not in a season of life where you feel called to foster or adopt, there are several ways you can still be involved. You can make a difference for children in California. Consider ways you can show support to children and their foster or adoptive family. Think about your passions and talents. Then, look into whether you can put those skills to use for a child. Perhaps you can paint a meaningful picture or help a child with homework. There are other ways to serve, such as volunteering with a bridge organization like Foster the City or giving to a ministry. And even if you reside outside of California, you can pray for the organizations and families that are working on the ground. You can also pray for the 55,000+ children in foster care in California.

Whatever role you see yourself in, the most important step is to get started. Children in California are waiting for someone like you to take action. Learn more today at WaitNoMore.org.

