Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Mother’s Day and Foster Care

  • By Jessica Holt
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
“A child born to another woman calls me Mom. The magnitude of that tragedy and the depth of that privilege is not lost on me.” -Jody Landers

My favorite day of the year is Mother’s Day. I love being a mom. When I was just a little girl, I knew God’s calling for my life was to be a Mother. I didn’t know that His plan for me was to love and nurture and welcome children into my home that were not mine. I have three boys of my own and two that were mine but for a moment. One was in my care on Mother’s Day. My first time with of foster care and Mother’s Day. The other came to me in June.

Our First Placement

Our first placement was an adorable four4-year-old boy with the biggest, softest brown eyes you can imagine. Doe eyes, my mom called them. Eyes that dared you not to fall in love with him, yet eyes that you knew instantly had seen and known too much pain. From the moment I met him, I knew he was meant to be a part of my family.

But nothing, absolutely nothing prepared me for how quickly my heart was broken wide open. What do you say? How do you respond when a child you have known for exactly two minutes looks into your eyes and asks if he can stay forever? He knew nothing about me or my home, and he wanted to stay? Forever? Or when, after less than two months of being in my home, decided to tell me that from now on, “you are my mommy.” 

How do you respond when you know that you are not his permanent home? He did not understand the difference between adoption and fostering. All he knew is that for the first time, he felt safe, he felt loved, and he felt seen. And when their heart is so hungry for those things, they attach to you without question, without reason. And in those moments, you are tempted to close your heart; to not get attached because the pain when he leaves will hurt too much.

Love and Let Go

I know you are wondering how do I love a child so freely that isn’t mine and won’t be mine? I get it. It is something I ask myself every single time the phone rings. The thought of loving and becoming attached to a child that isn’t yours for a week, a few months, or even a year and then letting them go? Who would knowingly sign up for that?

But, I’ll tell you a secret: I can’t do it. Most times, I don’t want to. I am afraid every single day for my heart and the hearts of my family. The uncertainty is crippling, and the fears and doubts are overwhelming at times. But to be able to love a child, to give them the safety and security, and to teach them that they are WORTHY? That is what drives me forward, makes me brave, and keeps me coming back for more.

Saying Goodbye vs Being Alone

Saying goodbye hurts. More than you can possibly imagine. But it is not the worst thing. The worst thing is a child taken from their home holding only a small trash bag with their belongings inside. A teenager is sleeping at the DHS building, waiting for a family to say yes. A baby, alone in a hospital nursery without a mother to hold her. Siblings separated and driven, alone, to different homes for the first time.  

These are very real scenarios that happen every day in every city in this country. These kids need us to say yes because they are living in a situation, not of their choosing. They need a mother that is willing to sign herself up for heartbreak, say yes, and love those babies with everything she’s got.

Foster Care is for Those Who Will Get Attached

You see, being a Christian is about more than going to church on Sunday, paying your tithe, doing your best, and going to heaven when we die. That’s not what Jesus wants from us. I believe we are to live out the Gospel NOW. To be Jesus “with skin on.” 

It will hurt. You will get too attached. But dare I say, you MUST. THAT IS THE WHOLE POINT. Foster care isn’t for those who won’t get too attached- it is for those who WILL. These kids need love far more than you need to protect your heart.

“So how do you, as a Mother, love a child that isn’t your own” you may ask. Especially on Mother’s Day, when your child in foster care wants nothing more than to be yours forever? My answer is, you love them exactly the same as if they were your own. Sounds difficult? Darn near impossible? It is, but it CAN be done.

So, on this Mother’s Day and in this month of Foster Care Awareness, I humbly ask you to prayerfully consider giving your heart to a child that so desperately needs it. You won’t be sorry. Not for a moment. The love you will get back in return will far outweigh the temporary heartbreak.

“Anyone who ever wondered how they could love a child who did not spring from their loin, know this: it is the same. The feeling of love is so profound, it is incredible and surprising.” -Nia Vardalos

 Copyright © 2021, Jessica Holt.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. Not to mention, there are new in-laws to add into the mix many times.
Join Ron Deal, author and family therapist as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.
Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Sign up Here!

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Reconnected: The Digital Experience is an online study group that offers a 7-part video series designed to help couples discover the characteristics of roommate-like marriages and learn reconnection strategies such as pillow talk, uniting spiritually and dream sharing to break out of boredom and establish deep, heart-felt communication. The Reconnected Digital Experience includes: Seven teaching videos, online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help you and your spouse reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin