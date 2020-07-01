Yes, DOUBLE MY GIFT to help families!

$50
$100
$150
Other

Yes, DOUBLE MY GIFT to help families!

$50
$100
$150

Yes, Double my gift to help families!

$50
$100
$150
$300
Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

“Bring Me the Football” The Power of Healing Connections

By Jayne Schooler
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
"A foundational truth: Connect before correct." Dr. Karyn Purvis

He sat in the last row of the classroom, and I wondered if he wanted to be there. We were conducting an early morning Sunday children’s ministries staff class on what makes a trauma-informed children’s ministry.

Midway through the class, I noticed that he was texting on his phone, and I was sure that he was marking time until the one-hour required class was over. I thought I had learned not to make assumptions, but I did it again, and I was so wrong.

When class was over, he waited until the room cleared and came up to me. He introduced himself as Ryan, a teacher with the early elementary children.

Ryan’s Story

“In just one hour, this class has transformed me. You see, I have an 8-year-old boy that comes into our program most every Sunday. Regretfully, sometimes, I am relieved when he doesn’t come because he isn’t in the room for very long when his behavior mushrooms out of control. When that happens, I have him removed to sit in the hall.”

“I know this little fellow’s background,” he continued. “He lives in a chaotic home environment and has been in and out of foster care.”

“What I learned today is that this young man needs me to connect with him when he comes into class. I now know-how. And even more, when he becomes dysregulated, a new word for me, I know he needs me even more to connect. I know he loves football. While you were talking, I was texting my wife to bring me the football. When Matt comes today, if he begins to misbehave, instead of removing him, Matt and I will go outside and throw the football. I will connect with him, not disconnect.”

What did we share in the one brief hour that so transformed this teacher?

We shared three principles:

This principle works for all children. This principle works for adults, too.

Healing Connections

1There is always a meaning behind the behavior.

Often, children don’t have words to express their needs, so they use their behavior. As a parent or teacher, we usually go directly to the behavior, not realizing there is a meaning behind it.

What are some of the behaviors we attempt to manage at home or in a children’s ministry setting?

  • Meltdowns
  • Disrespect
  • Hitting
  • Acting Out
  • Defiance

What could be some of the meanings behind those behaviors?

  • Fear-based response
  • Physical need – hungry, thirsty, tired
  • Sensory processing issues (too much noise or visual stimulation)
  • Feelings of hurt or rejection

It is easier said than done to think about the meaning or need behind the behavior, but when we do, we respond differently.

2.  Connect instead of disconnect.

When a child, any child, whether from a traumatic background or not, moves into misbehavior or dysregulation, he needs us, as safe adults to connect, not disconnect.

What are some of the ways we disconnect?

  • Sending to time-out
  • Sending to a room
  • Dismissing from a classroom
  • Using harsh disciplinary language
  • Any physical discipline (Children with a traumatic history have already suffered extreme harm. What would physical punishment teach them?)

What are some of the ways we can connect?

  • Sitting in time-in with a child in the same room
  • Getting on the child’s level and making gentle eye contact (if the child isn’t too dysregulated)
  • Soft touch on a hand or shoulder
  • Kind words – Matt, can you use your words, not your behavior. Tell me what happened. (A parent or teacher may have to use these words many times before a child responds.)
  • Once a child is calm, a parent or teacher can talk with the youngster in order to work on his behavioral needs.

3. Playfulness Wins

Sometimes as parents, we throw an atomic bomb response at a behavior when a playful response would de-escalate the situation rather quickly. At eight years old, my daughter, now an adult, taught me that lesson.

We were on a long drive, and she and a friend in the backseat were laughing louder and louder. At a stoplight, I turned around in frustration and told them to be quiet. My daughter looked at me, and laughingly asked, “Why don’t you just join in?” Playful lesson learned that day.

Here are some questions we can ask ourselves around our attitude of playfulness:

  • What do I see when a child erupts in a troubling manner?
  • Is there something I can learn from that incident that would change my interaction with the child?
  • What is the behavior that I would like to see instead, and how can I infuse play into that activity to make it naturally engaging.

I watched the children’s teacher walk out of the room with more compassion and understanding than when he first arrived; I know his interactions with Matt and all children will be different.  

A valuable lesson was relearned. There is always a meaning behind the behavior. He wasn’t texting out of boredom. He was texting to change a life.

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Jayne Schooler

Jayne and her husband David, are adoptive parents and serve full-time with Trauma Free World, a division of Back2Back ministries. She is the author/co-author of eight books in the foster and adoptive field including Telling the Truth to Your Adopted or Foster Child and Wounded Children, Healing Homes. She is one of the primary authors of the Trauma Free World’s Trauma …

More by Jayne Schooler

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.

Focus on the Family

Have Focus on the Family resources helped your family during the coronavirus pandemic? Share your story today and inspire others!

Tell Your Story
No Thanks