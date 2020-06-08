Yes, DOUBLE MY GIFT to help families!

$50
$100
$150
Other

Yes, DOUBLE MY GIFT to help families!

$50
$100
$150

Yes, Double my gift to help families!

$50
$100
$150
$300
Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Devotional: Fix Your Eyes on Jesus

By Bruce Gordon
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Cottage
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
May we not lose perspective in these days of uncertainty and forget the goal. The light of the radio tower, is shining brightly.

Over the summer, I plan on writing my devotionals, on a bi-weekly basis, so I am still here.

My parents were caretakers for a group of cottages on three secluded lakes in Northern Ontario. It is an area of 2500 acres with only 7 cottages, plus our family “sugar shack”, where we made maple syrup. It is pristine and still remains this way. I grew up on these lakes and miss being so far away.

When I was in my teens, my younger brother and I were asked to go and look for an owner’s 2 dogs, which were Bouvier Des Flandres, which had run away; they were more like small bears.

Glen and I got hopelessly lost and the afternoon turned into night. We came to a small bluff and looking out across the lake, we could see in the distance, the radio tower and it became our focus. We decided to keep our eyes fixed on this familiar beacon and forget wandering aimlessly looking for those stupid dogs. Dad found us about 4 am and the dogs happily returned the next morning from their adventure.

Our theme this month at the church is “Fix Your Eyes on Jesus”. In addition to the key verse of Hebrews 12:2, I also think of Philippians 3: 13, 14.

But one thing I do; forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.

There is much discussion happening on what the “New Normal”, will look like, post pandemic. At this point, it is uncertain, other than to say, it will be different and not business as usual. I could spend more time, providing my thinking, however, for this devotional, I want to focus on Philippians 3.  Here are a few personal thoughts:

  • Straining forward comes from three Greek words; epi, ek and teino. It is the picture of a runner, who is running with all their strength toward the finish line. They have their eyes fixed on that goal in front of them
  • There is a sustained commitment; that means not becoming sidetracked with all the issues on the sidelines.
  • I love the picture of passing the baton; I always did my best in the relay race, probably because it was about team. In my hands, I have the baton and I want to successfully hand off to the next generation and I cannot do this, if I am not focused on the finish line; succession is so key for all of us.
  • I need to rejoice in what God has already done in my life and yet continue to focus on what I have not yet seen. I cannot go forward while constantly looking backward.
  • I need to be careful about picking up additional batons, which people are reaching out to me, with, as I run toward the finish line. This is the most difficult aspect for me, as there are many, I would love to grab onto, as I run. Carrying multiple batons, is dangerous and not what God is asking of me. I could leave a trail of batons, which I have grabbed along the track.
  • I know, I am not running alone; I have the power of the Holy Spirit in me, which if I access, will give me the strength, determination and commitment to feel the tape, snap against my chest, when I cross it. 

May we not lose perspective in these days of uncertainty and forget the goal. The light of the radio tower, is shining brightly.

Turn your eyes upon Jesus

Look full in His wonderful face

And the things of earth will grow strangely dim

In the light of His glory and grace.

© 2020 Bruce Gordon.

Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 5 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Bruce Gordon head and shoulders photographic portrai
Bruce Gordon

Bruce is the author of his recent devotional book for the 55+ demographic, as they transition in life, Made For More, a book on leadership transition, Strategic Cheriths and currently under contract for a book with Focus on the Family, Colorado, on transitional issues facing the 55+. The Gordons have a passion to speak into the 55+ demographic to resource …

More by Bruce Gordon

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.

Focus on the Family

Have Focus on the Family resources helped your family during the coronavirus pandemic? Share your story today and inspire others!

Tell Your Story
No Thanks