Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

5 Keys to a Healthy Perspective on Sex

  By Ryan Frederick
photo of man and woman under blankets in bed. they smile and snuggle intimately because they have a perspective of sex that is healthy.
Proverbs 5 is devoted to outlining a healthy perspective of sex and showing how sex is a gift intended for marriage alone. Here are five takeaways that will help you maintain a healthy perspective on sex.

Do you find yourself struggling to get into “the mood” or take pleasure in intimacy with your spouse? Many married couples, including Christian couples, find themselves unable to fully enjoy sex simply due to how they view sex and intimacy. You may feel you don’t trust your perspective of what healthy and unhealthy sex is anymore. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. What you, and many others, need is a perspective shift.

What Does a Healthy Perspective on Sex Look Like?

In a recent conversation with friends, my wife, Selena, and I discussed marital frustrations, failures, and faults. In particular, we talked about how to find healthy balance and fulfillment in our respective sex lives. We landed in Proverbs 5:15–19:

Drink water from your own cistern, flowing water from your own well. Should your springs be scattered abroad, streams of water in the streets? Let them be for yourself alone, and not for strangers with you. Let your fountain be blessed, and rejoice in the wife of your youth, a lovely deer, a graceful doe. Let her breasts fill you at all times with delight; be intoxicated always in her love.

This passage comes from a chapter of Proverbs titled “Warning Against Adultery,” but the entire chapter is devoted to outlining a healthy perspective of sex and, particularly, showing how sex is a gift intended for marriage alone.

Through studying this passage and discussing it with friends, we’ve discovered at least five takeaways that will help us maintain a healthy perspective on sex.

Key 1: God Designed Sex as Inherently Good

The first and most important thing to understand about sex is that it’s inherently good. God wasn’t cringing and wincing as He created sex. Nor was He “making the best of an evil thing” as He determined the details of how it would work. As with every aspect of His creation, God made sex good within the context He designed and for the purposes He defined.

Proverbs 5 echoes this scriptural refrain by assuming right from the start that the “water” is good and even precious! The problem is not with sex itself but with how sin has distorted how we view it and disordered our affections for the act itself. 

Let’s set the record straight: sex is not inherently shameful, sinful, or gross. Depending on your background, you may have “icky” feelings about sex because you were taught that it’s just wrong and enjoying the sexual act means you’re a deviant.

If we’re to have a healthy perspective on sex, we’d be better to embrace God’s view of it alongside His design — sex is good and right within the context of marriage. You need only read Song of Solomon to see just how good, right, and blessed it is to participate in and enjoy the sexual experience.

Key 2: A Healthy Perspective on Sex Requires Mindful Engagement

Read Proverbs 5:15 again. Notice how Solomon opens with the word drink. This feels like an encouragement to actively engage in the gift of sex within marriage. He compares the God-designed sexual experience to a fountainous source, and drinking is the verb he chose. Not look, not taste, not feel. Drink.

If we believe that sex is created as good, then we can feel free to actively participate in it! However, many couples still find difficulty in this area. They feel inhibited by their past or their life circumstances (especially for couples with young kids).

Life gets busy, and one or both of you become tired. Emotional intimacy erodes as the pressures of career, raising children, and fitting into society take your time, energy, and money. Finding time for romance — which is an important part of fully engaging in sexual intimacy — seems impossible.

What Dams Up Your Fountain?

In our years of walking alongside couples, we’ve found that the one thing most couples desire more than almost anything is a deep, intentional connection with each other. They’re thirsty but can’t always drink.

If that’s you, ask yourself this: What takes most of my time, money, and energy?

Trace how you’re spending all three, and you may realize that something is hindering your closeness as a couple. If that is the case, it may be time to make changes so you can find your way back to your cistern regularly. In order to curate a healthy sex perspective, you cannot allow your well water to become stagnant.

If you have a past trauma or mental illness that inhibits your marital health, particularly in this area, don’t fight alone. Make sure to seek out a good Bible-based counselor to help you work through your history and find sustainable forgiveness and healing.

Key 3: God Designed Sex to Be Radically Exclusive

Most Christian couples understand that the covenant of marriage is the only place where sex can be all it was made to be. Solomon and his audience would have shared that same understanding. What is he saying when he writes in verses 16 and 17, “Should your springs be scattered abroad, streams of water in the streets?” and “Let them be for yourself alone, and not for strangers with you.”

Given the intent of the full chapter (a warning against adultery), he implored young men and women to understand the full meaning of the sexual act and how living sexually impure, promiscuous lives would only lead to pain, sorrow and death. The streets Solomon referred to would have been extraordinarily dirty — they were places where filth collected.

Given our modern context, there’s a unique application of this concept, and it involves one’s thought life. Couples have asked us if it’s appropriate to introduce pornography into their sex life as a means of arousal. We’ve also heard countless men and women (Christian and non-Christian alike) justify using pornography because “it’s a victimless crime.”

I can’t disagree more emphatically. Introducing pornography into your life and marriage is not only harmful spiritually, it’s also psychologically damaging and culturally corrosive. Scripture instructs us to keep the marriage bed pure (Hebrews 13:4), both for our good and for the glory of God.

Key 4: Connection Is Rooted in Friendship

One of the main purposes of sexual intimacy is deep emotional connection. At times, experiencing intimacy can become difficult or frustrating because connection seems to be lacking. However, sometimes intimacy is exactly what you need to reestablish your bond. So, what are you to do?

Proverbs 5:18 says, “Rejoice in the wife of your youth.” It’s almost as if Solomon is giving readers a way back to square one if they feel like their “spring” is drying up.

If ever you lose sight of the person you married and can’t find the way to closeness with him or her, remember and celebrate those first days of your friendship. Rejoice in your history together! Remember the person you love. Reflect on all you admired in him or her when you first started your relationship.

There’s something disarming about rejoicing in your friendship, and it would seem that Solomon is harkening readers to move their intimate relationship forward in full light of their history together.

Add Some Spice to Your Marriage

In this broadcast, listen as Pastor and comedian Ted Cunningham combines humor with practical advice for enjoying more connection and intimacy in your marriage.
Tune in to this broadcast

Key 5: Sex Should Be Enjoyed Immensely

Have you and your spouse ever been so intensely involved in your sexual experience that you forgot everything else? It would appear that Solomon is urging (not just encouraging, but urging) this type of experience.

Get Lost in Love

Verse 19 contains alarming language. He says, “Be intoxicated always in her love.” Another way to translate the Hebrew word for intoxicated is “led astray.” This phrase, when contrasted with the warning to not be led astray by a “forbidden woman” (verse 20), is especially telling.

Solomon is encouraging young and old lovers alike to get lost in the love of their beloved — to be led astray from your day-to-day existence as you’re found in each other’s arms. He’s urging husbands and wives to enjoy intimacy with their spouse to the point that the surrounding cares and circumstances fade completely into the background.

Water Your Garden of Love

So, how do we get there? Selena and I have found that the quality of our sexual intimacy is directly proportional to two things: how much time we spend together outside the bedroom and how much time we give ourselves in the bedroom.

For the first, consider seizing small opportunities to connect. Go for a short walk together. Catch each other’s eye with a quick smile. Express affection in whimsical ways while out and about.

Moments “together” can also happen when you’re physically apart. Take a few seconds to text thoughts of love and encouragement. Small things go far in helping you connect in meaningful ways.

For the second, set aside ample time to be alone together and connect intimately. Consider setting aside one special night a week when you have two hours for nothing but connecting emotionally and expressing your love through physical intimacy. If you have kids, schedule the time so they can bond with grandparents. Or, if needed, hire a babysitter. We’ve done both, and the investment has always been worth it.

The Path Back to the Well

The bottom line is that God created sex, and it is good. If we’re to have a healthy perspective on this amazing gift, we must continually recalibrate our view to God’s Word. Not that sex should be bland or boring (quite the opposite!), but it should remain holy.

Remember that your sex life as a married couple is a profound gift, and it’s one that you will continue to unwrap for the rest of your lives. Steward the gift well: engage with each other, give yourselves time, and remember your deep friendship. And enjoy! Doing so is for your good and God’s ultimate glory.

For more from Ryan and Selena Frederick, visit Fierce Marriage.

© 2019, 2023 Vilicus LLC. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called "Thriving in Love & Money." They'll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from "his vs. hers" to "ours" when it comes to money.
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called "Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families" and help your blended family thrive.

Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn't my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That's why we want to help you. We've created a free five-part video series called "Recognizing Your Son's Need for Respect" that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you'll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today's culture.
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can't Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn't a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we've developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the "right thing" that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, "8 Lies About Abortion," can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. "Winning Your Inner Battles" is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God's Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit's help in loving your spouse.

About the Author

Read More About:

Healthy SexualityMarriageSex & Intimacy

