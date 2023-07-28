5 Keys to a Healthy Perspective on Sex

Key 1: God Designed Sex as Inherently Good

The first and most important thing to understand about sex is that it’s inherently good. God wasn’t cringing and wincing as He created sex. Nor was He “making the best of an evil thing” as He determined the details of how it would work. As with every aspect of His creation, God made sex good within the context He designed and for the purposes He defined.

Proverbs 5 echoes this scriptural refrain by assuming right from the start that the “water” is good and even precious! The problem is not with sex itself but with how sin has distorted how we view it and disordered our affections for the act itself.

Let’s set the record straight: sex is not inherently shameful, sinful, or gross. Depending on your background, you may have “icky” feelings about sex because you were taught that it’s just wrong and enjoying the sexual act means you’re a deviant.

If we’re to have a healthy perspective on sex, we’d be better to embrace God’s view of it alongside His design — sex is good and right within the context of marriage. You need only read Song of Solomon to see just how good, right, and blessed it is to participate in and enjoy the sexual experience.

Key 2: A Healthy Perspective on Sex Requires Mindful Engagement

Read Proverbs 5:15 again. Notice how Solomon opens with the word drink. This feels like an encouragement to actively engage in the gift of sex within marriage. He compares the God-designed sexual experience to a fountainous source, and drinking is the verb he chose. Not look, not taste, not feel. Drink.

If we believe that sex is created as good, then we can feel free to actively participate in it! However, many couples still find difficulty in this area. They feel inhibited by their past or their life circumstances (especially for couples with young kids).

Life gets busy, and one or both of you become tired. Emotional intimacy erodes as the pressures of career, raising children, and fitting into society take your time, energy, and money. Finding time for romance — which is an important part of fully engaging in sexual intimacy — seems impossible.

What Dams Up Your Fountain?

In our years of walking alongside couples, we’ve found that the one thing most couples desire more than almost anything is a deep, intentional connection with each other. They’re thirsty but can’t always drink.

If that’s you, ask yourself this: What takes most of my time, money, and energy?

Trace how you’re spending all three, and you may realize that something is hindering your closeness as a couple. If that is the case, it may be time to make changes so you can find your way back to your cistern regularly. In order to curate a healthy sex perspective, you cannot allow your well water to become stagnant.

If you have a past trauma or mental illness that inhibits your marital health, particularly in this area, don’t fight alone. Make sure to seek out a good Bible-based counselor to help you work through your history and find sustainable forgiveness and healing.

Key 3: God Designed Sex to Be Radically Exclusive

Most Christian couples understand that the covenant of marriage is the only place where sex can be all it was made to be. Solomon and his audience would have shared that same understanding. What is he saying when he writes in verses 16 and 17, “Should your springs be scattered abroad, streams of water in the streets?” and “Let them be for yourself alone, and not for strangers with you.”

Given the intent of the full chapter (a warning against adultery), he implored young men and women to understand the full meaning of the sexual act and how living sexually impure, promiscuous lives would only lead to pain, sorrow and death. The streets Solomon referred to would have been extraordinarily dirty — they were places where filth collected.

Given our modern context, there’s a unique application of this concept, and it involves one’s thought life. Couples have asked us if it’s appropriate to introduce pornography into their sex life as a means of arousal. We’ve also heard countless men and women (Christian and non-Christian alike) justify using pornography because “it’s a victimless crime.”

I can’t disagree more emphatically. Introducing pornography into your life and marriage is not only harmful spiritually, it’s also psychologically damaging and culturally corrosive. Scripture instructs us to keep the marriage bed pure (Hebrews 13:4), both for our good and for the glory of God.

Key 4: Connection Is Rooted in Friendship

One of the main purposes of sexual intimacy is deep emotional connection. At times, experiencing intimacy can become difficult or frustrating because connection seems to be lacking. However, sometimes intimacy is exactly what you need to reestablish your bond. So, what are you to do?

Proverbs 5:18 says, “Rejoice in the wife of your youth.” It’s almost as if Solomon is giving readers a way back to square one if they feel like their “spring” is drying up.

If ever you lose sight of the person you married and can’t find the way to closeness with him or her, remember and celebrate those first days of your friendship. Rejoice in your history together! Remember the person you love. Reflect on all you admired in him or her when you first started your relationship.

There’s something disarming about rejoicing in your friendship, and it would seem that Solomon is harkening readers to move their intimate relationship forward in full light of their history together.