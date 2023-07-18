Why Is My Marriage Boring? Five Ways to Add Fun to Your Marriage

No matter how you look at it, your marriage has lost its spark. You haven’t had fun with your husband or wife in ages. Quite simply, you’ve been diagnosed with a boring marriage. So what can be done? Fortunately, the treatment to this condition is simple. Stop searching for fun in your marriage or mourning its loss. Start creating fun yourself!

Is It Normal to Have a Boring Marriage?

Maybe boring marriages are expected these days, especially as the years go by, but that does not have to be your expectation for your marriage. And it shouldn’t be. The Bible teaches that marriage should be enjoyed. Ecclesiastes 9:9 says, “Enjoy life with the wife whom you love, all the days of your vain life that he has given you under the sun, because that is your portion in life and in your toil at which you toil under the sun.”

God declares that you can enjoy life with your spouse, even through the pain and challenges that life often brings. God did not give you your spouse to be the grind; He gave you your spouse to be a companion through the grind.

Fun Moments in Marriage Can Be Small

My wife, Amy, is a foodie. I am not. Her favorite restaurants serve small portions and many courses. I prefer large portions served all at once. You would think these differences might drive us crazy, but they don’t. We decided a long time ago to find fun in every nook and cranny of our marriage.

Our foodie differences first surfaced at a fancy restaurant in a big city. When we walked in, I knew immediately that I would leave hungry. It was the type of restaurant I call a “four forker.”

The host seated us at a table near the front window. We had a welcoming view of the garden terrace and plenty of privacy. It was a cute, cozy, and romantic environment.

Then the waiter approached our table with a thick wooden plank that presented us with two mint leaves. My immediate question was, “Is that the salad?”

He invited us to each take a leaf and rub it over our lips, under our noses and around our chins. Amy was all in, but I hesitated.

“I grew up in Illinois where we grew produce, but we never rubbed it on our faces,” I joked. Our waiter didn’t laugh. Come on, shouldn’t rubbing herbs on your face be something a couple does in private? This was certainly one of the most awkward moments I’ve experienced in a restaurant.

The waiter stood waiting, so I gave him a show he’d never forget. I took a bath with that mint leaf, and discarded the wilted leaf on the plank.

Amy giggled with appreciation. She knows how awkward those situations are for me, but she loves how I push myself and work through the awkwardness. No matter where we are, no matter what we are doing, we try to make it fun.

Decide Your Way into Fun

Fun is a choice, not an outcome. You decide your way into fun; you don’t just stumble into it. As a couple, you get to choose whether an activity, date night, or event is fun or frustrating. Where you are and what you do are simply factors in the equation, but they are not the summation of a good time.

For example, can you remember a day when everyone and everything seemed to be working against you to the point that it became comical? That’s when Amy and I simply shake our heads and say, “What else could go wrong?” Every bad thing that happens after that question becomes one more punch line in our day. This kind of perspective can give you and your spouse one more fun story to tell friends and family.

When fun is an outcome and not a choice, the words and actions of others determine the quality of your marriage. But when fun is a choice and not an outcome, the quality of your marriage is determined solely by your attitude.

If you desire less boredom and more fun in your marriage, start by creating it rather than waiting for it. Fun as a couple can be made while lying on a beach, stuck in traffic, standing in line — even while eating a holiday meal with your parents. The opportunities are endless.

You may resist the idea of deciding on fun and think, Yeah, this is all good and well, but it takes two people to make a marriage fun. Well, I propose that it often takes just one spouse to get the ball rolling. So let it start with you. Decide for yourself (not your spouse) to loosen up, not take yourself so seriously and enjoy what life and marriage throw at you.

Create Fun in Everyday Moments

Your marriage needs daily time free from conversations about boring or serious matters, such as the budget, parenting, jobs, and household chores. All it takes is a few minutes of spontaneous fun to lighten up the rest of the day. So inject a little humor into your everyday routines and schedules.

For example, all I need to do to turn an ordinary meal into fun is to grab a vegetable off Amy’s plate and start rubbing it on my face. It immediately takes us back to that mint leaf. We laugh, reminisce a bit, and plan for another foodie experience.

Your lighter moments may have nothing to do with food. Do you need to run errands? Do a little dance to a familiar tune while you’re waiting in line at the DMV. While sitting in traffic, turn on the radio and belt out a song. Better yet, turn off the radio and invite your spouse to join you as you belt out a song. If you can’t sing or dance, that’s even better! Uncoordinated dancing and out-of-tune singing usually guarantee a laugh.

Make it a goal to get your spouse to smile, chuckle or even belly laugh. Laughter is good for the soul. Proverbs 17:22 says, “A joyful heart is good medicine.” Your marriage needs a daily dose of laughter.