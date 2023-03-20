You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
You can transform our nation ...
one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Healing from Infidelity: How to Rekindle Intimacy and Connection in Your Marriage

  • By Jill Savage
Share:
It’s hard work to rebuild trust and intimacy after the betrayal of infidelity, but when both partners are willing to do the work, it’s worth it.

Is it possible to heal from infidelity? Will it always hang over our heads? Will our marriage ever be the same? Can physical intimacy happen again without me thinking about the betrayal? Will there always be a darkness on certain calendar dates? Around certain locations? Can a marriage really survive infidelity?

Those were the questions that swirled in my head in the weeks and months after I discovered my husband’s infidelity. His affair went on for nearly a year and while I was actively standing for our marriage during that time, believing it could be redeemed, I also wondered if healing would happen.

Thankfully, after a year, Mark made a U-turn. He became a surrendered man who eventually did the hard work to clean up the mess he had made. I also did the hard work to look at what I had contributed to the dysfunction in our marriage. We both committed to getting the help we needed to heal from infidelity and move forward.

Now 12 years later, we’re not only thriving in our own marriage, but as marriage coaches we’re helping other couples heal from broken trust in their marriage. I’m grateful for how God has redeemed our relationship, but I remember the emotional rollercoaster we rode for what seemed like a long time. I remember the fears we faced. I remember the questions we asked both silently and aloud.

Infidelity can be a devastating experience for both partners, leaving deep emotional wounds that need to heal. It’s hard work to rebuild trust and intimacy after the betrayal of infidelity, but when both partners are willing to do the work, it’s worth it. It is possible to move forward, find healing, and even rekindle the passion and connection you long for.

What the Process of Healing From Infidelity Looks Like

Infidelity is a betrayal of trust, and the pain and hurt that comes with it can be overwhelming. It can feel like a death of the relationship. Couples that make it, though, begin to think of it as the death of their 1.0 relationship. They understand that a 2.0 relationship is what they’re now working towards. In fact, we call ourselves Mark and Jill 2.0 and we like those folks a lot better!  

The process of healing often involves a lot of hard conversations and deep introspection. It takes a combination of individual and couple work. Typically it is one person who was unfaithful, yet both have contributed to the dysfunction of the 1.0 marriage. Healing from infidelity requires both partners to look at what they brought to the relationship that wasn’t helpful or healthy.

While the journey can have uncomfortable and painful moments, it can also be a chance to build a stronger, more secure relationship. That’s the beauty of the 2.0 vision. When you dig deep into the healing process you lay a stronger foundation for the relationship. We now experience deeper connection and intimacy than ever before.

Create a Safe Space for Communication

Getting communication into a safe space is one of the first steps in healing. This means creating an environment where each one feels heard. This may require the help of a marriage counselor or coach. If there’s ever a time when you need to ask for help, healing from infidelity is that time. Having someone guide you through communication and the steps of healing can make all the difference in the world.

Two things our counselor helped us do is first to listen well and second, to speak to one another with respect. That’s now one of our favorite things to do when we coach couples in crisis. That’s because safe conversations open the door to healing.

We learned to dial down the defensiveness by using reflective listening. This involved saying back what we heard the other person say rather than immediately offering our response to what they say. This immediately calmed our conversations down. We also learned how to respond with empathy and validation rather than correcting what the other person said or defending ourselves.

Both of us became more aware of the effect our emotional reactions had on the other person. While our emotions are God-given, they’re not good leaders. The more we let God’s Word lead us, the better we interacted with each other and experienced healing conversations. Staying grounded in God’s Truth helped us to stay more emotionally steady in the healing process. Sure, there were tears and anger at times, but when that was met with compassion and humility we found connection instead of conflict. Connection, even in the hurt, was an important part of rebuilding trust in our relationship.

Rekindle Intimacy and Passion

When you’re healing from broken trust, it can feel all-consuming. We found it helpful to plan some weekly outings where talking about the infidelity and healing was off the table. We needed to start having fun together again. All work and no fun stalls out the healing process.  A lot of work and some fun mixed in is key to working through the past and creating a new present and future together.

Put a regular date night on the calendar and then commit to not discussing “issues” on those dates. Laugh, explore, and have fun together. Start to dream together again, too.

As you grow emotional intimacy outside the bedroom, you begin healing inside the bedroom. There may be tears the first few times of physical intimacy. If that happens, slow things down and hold the hurting partner. Be grace-filled and patient with the reality of the healing process. Healing from infidelity happens in layers, so expect that it will take time to work through those layers. This can be particularly evident inside the bedroom.

I wondered if we’d ever make love again without thinking about the hurt and betrayal. What I want you to know is that we don’t even give it a thought anymore. We’ve done the work, we’ve experienced the healing, and infidelity is truly in the rear-view mirror of our marriage.

God is the Redeemer and the Re-Dreamer

Infidelity can be a devastating experience, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the relationship. With hard work and dedication, it is possible to move forward and find incredible intimacy and connection in your marriage. We’re living that reality out now and you can too if you’re both willing to do the work. What we’ve found is that God is not only the Redeemer who exchanges ashes for beauty, but He’s the Re-dreamer, allowing us to dream new dreams together and experience the new vision of a 2.0 marriage.

If you’re the only one believing your marriage can be healed, move your eyes to how God wants you to mature and change even while you wait. This can be a powerful time of growth for you personally. Don’t miss that opportunity. If both of you are ready to heal, ask for help and go all in. Now’s the time to be intentional about seeking help, measuring your words, listening well, having a humble heart, sharing deeply, and connecting with your spouse’s heart. Yes, it takes a lot of effort to make that happen. What I can tell you from personal experience is that healing from infidelity is worth every bit of time, money, and energy you invest in your journey.

Copyright © 2023 Jill Savage. All rights reserved. All scripture quotations are taken from the HOLY BIBLE, ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION Copyright ©1973, 1978, 1984 by International Bible Society. Used by permission of Zondervan. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Biblical MarriageBiblical SexualityCrisis ManagementHealthy MarriageHealthy SexualityMarriageMarriage ConflictMarriage CrisisMarriage ProblemsMarriage Success

You May Also Like

Shown from behind, a couple dressed for cool weather holding hands and walking down the beach.
Healthy Marriage

‘Submission’ May Not Mean What You Think It Means

One Scripture verse keeps couples at odds even though its intent is to teach unity. If you consider the context, culture and language in the book of Ephesians, you can better understand this verse.

August 20, 2018
Husband trying to talk to his wife; his hands are on her shoulders and she's looking away
Forgiveness

3 Myths About Forgiveness When Your Spouse Betrays You

When her husband confessed a porn addiction, Shelly thought she had forgiven him. A year later, she was still holding hatred toward him. That realization started her on the path toward true forgiveness.

September 28, 2018
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin