A Marriage Meditation: The Lord is Your Strength

By Heather Drabinsky
The next time you see a personal weakness come up in your marriage, choose to surrender it to God and remember that the Lord is your strength.

TODAY’S DEVOTION

Scripture Reading: 2 Corinthians 12:9 – “ But He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ ”

Meditation:

When challenges arise in marriage, we tend to think we can handle everything on our own. But just like warriors on a battlefield need support from their allies, husbands and wives need help from the Lord. God doesn’t require us to muster all the strength we have to face life’s struggles alone but encourages us to depend on His strength. Psalm 28:7 says it clearly: ” The Lord is my strength and my shield;  in him my heart trusts, and I am helped.” God’s strength is even more obvious when we give Him our weaknesses. In 2 Corinthians 12:9, God says “ My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” The Lord alone is our strength.

Marriage tends to expose our weaknesses. Your spouse has endless opportunities to call out areas you may need to work on. When we’re faced with our shortcomings in marriage, we have a choice: Strive to be better in our own efforts or surrender our weakness to the Lord and ask Him to give us strength.

But Jesus says in John 15:5, “Apart from me you can do nothing.” Remember that depending on God opens up a valuable opportunity to grow closer to Him while growing into the person He wants you to become.

Admitting that we need help in our attitudes and choices takes humility. But being humble enough to confess that we need the Lord’s strength will reap a positive reward. First Peter 5:5 reminds us to clothe ourselves in humility toward one another and assures us that “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.”

The next time you see a personal weakness come up in your marriage, choose to surrender it to God and remember that the Lord is your strength.

Prayer

Heavenly Father, help me see the weaknesses in my marriage as opportunities for Your power to shine. Enable me and my spouse to depend on You every hour of every day.

TODAY’S QUESTION

In what areas do you feel the Lord wants me to ask Him for strength?

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

About the Author

Heather Drabinsky

Heather Drabinsky is a Content Producer in the Marriage department at Focus on the Family.

