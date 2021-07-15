Custom CSS of Section contains Conditional Preview for See Life Campaign Elements

SAVE LIVES!
See Life 2021
Double your gift now!
Yes, I will help save babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Share Your Story Header CTA is Shown by Optimize Experiment in FOTF Container

Add Thankfulness to Your Anniversary Traditions

  • By Samara Smyer
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
older-couple-tender-moment
©motortion / AdobeStock
Making reflection and thankfulness a part of your annual anniversary traditions can add value to your marriage.

Bob and Laura Smyer were ready for their special anniversary celebration. They had booked a fancy hotel and were eager to get away and enjoy each other’s company. The one thing they hadn’t considered was the dress code.

As soon as Bob finished his night shift, the two drove to the hotel. “We were wearing old shorts and ragged clothes, and our stuff was packed in Walmart bags,” Laura explains. When they entered the resort hotel, “Everybody was decked out,” she says. “It was embarrassing.” 

They tried to salvage the trip by going to a movie, but Bob could hardly keep his eyes open.

“Do you want to just skip this?” Laura asked him.

“No, it’s fine,” he said. “I’m enjoying it.”

Laura could tell that wasn’t the case. “We were about halfway through the movie when he started snoring,” she recalls. 

Maybe you’ve also experienced a disappointing anniversary. Your babysitter bails, the restaurant loses your reservation or your spouse catches a horrible cold. Anniversaries don’t always go as planned, but you can still celebrate your marriage by expressing your thankfulness for each other and for what God has done in your marriage. 

Making thankfulness one of your anniversary traditions is a great idea for many reasons and brings value to your marriage, says Dr. Greg Smalley, vice president of Marriage and Family Formation at Focus on the Family. “Thinking about what you’re thankful for draws your heart toward your marriage” he says. “Anytime you can think about what you appreciate within your marriage, it reinforces that it’s valuable.”  

Thankfulness has other benefits: With a grateful attitude, you can improve your relationship as you follow God’s will (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18). According to the article “Giving thanks can make you happier,” studies reveal that “gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness.”

What are you thankful for in your marriage? Consider how these four longtime couples express their gratefulness for each other and for God.

Thankful for each other

Ron and Pat Smyer have been married for 59 years. “We’ve had a good life and have been blessed and peaceful,” Pat says. “We’ve always gone to church and followed the Lord. I’m thankful that God gave me the man that He did.”

Ron was raised in a Christian home, but he wasn’t attending a church when he first met Pat. “Pat was good to stand by my side — she encouraged me when I failed.” A few years after they married, Ron began praying and started going to church again. “I’m very thankful for Pat,” Ron says. “Without her, I don’t know what I would have been.”

Steve Schmit credits his wife, Roxann, for helping him become a Christian. “The thing I’m most thankful for is that my wife actually led me to the Lord,” he says. “We went on a date here and there, and the next thing you know, I was going to her church.” The Schmits have been married for 31 years.

Diane and Roger Ingolia have been married for 44 years. “I’m thankful that he (Roger) has helped me to be even more than I thought I was, because of the words of encouragement he gives me,” Diane says. “I hope I’m making him a better person by encouraging the gifts and talents I’ve seen God place in him.”

Thankful for God’s help

Anniversaries are the perfect opportunity to reflect on your marriage and consider how God has guided you throughout the years. How has He helped you through specific hardships during your marriage and the past year? How has He provided guidance? As you think of these times, you can add thankfulness to your anniversary traditions and “give thanks to the Lord, for he is good.” 

Steve and Roxann know a thing or two about trusting in God during hard times. The couple relied heavily on God after their infant son died in 1997. “We were planning on coming home with a baby and ended up planning a funeral instead,” Steve explains. 

After their loss, Steve felt alone. Roxann needed medication in the hospital that made her unresponsive, so Steve was left to grieve on his own for the first few days. “I had friends and family nearby, but God got me through it,” Steve says.

The two learned firsthand that God is not only with them in the good times but in the heartbreaking times too. “We never had that feeling that God had His back turned for a moment,” Steve says. Now, 24 years later, the couple continues to thank God for His faithfulness in their lives. “God has just been an integral part of our marriage,” Roxann says. “I cannot imagine not having Him there during the things that we’ve had to walk through.

Thankful for what God does through them

Ephesians 2:10 says that “we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.” Some of those good works are by-products of your married lives.

For example, Steve and Roxann have been able to use their story of loss to touch many people. Roxann explains, “Everywhere we go, we have a testimony of God’s working in our lives.” When they returned home from the hospital after their son died, the couple says that their neighborhood was expecting to see a healthy baby. Of course, that wasn’t the case. But instead of retreating angrily into their house, the two did something much different. “We had a worship service. The whole neighborhood could hear us,” says Roxann. “It’s just a testimony of our faith.”

Diane and Roger have been mentoring marriages for over 38 years. The two believe that God has used them and their experiences to strengthen other marriages and help couples grow in their relationships. “If you are willing to give away the good, the bad and the ugly of yourself, it’s amazing how magnetic that is to others,” Diane says. 

Talking about how God has blessed others through your marriage is another way to make thankfulness one of your anniversary traditions.

What are your anniversary traditions?

If your anniversary plans go wrong, being intentionally thankful can save the day and the celebration. Not only does the Bible say that “it is good to give thanks” for what God has done and provided (Psalm 92:1-2), but studies show that people who consciously express gratefulness end up feeling happier. According to Smalley, “When you’re focused on what you’re thankful for, it makes you feel good about your relationship. The better you feel about the relationship, the more you’re going to invest.”

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

AnniversaryMarriageMarriage SuccessThankful

You May Also Like

couple sitting in front of bonfire roasting marshmallows and rekindling like
Healthy Marriage Traits

How to Rekindle “Like” for Your Spouse

Have you noticed that your spouse’s personality quirks, which you thought were so cute when you were dating, are driving you nuts now that you’re

May 27, 2021
couple sitting on park bench reducing stress
Healthy Marriage Traits

Do You Need Refreshment in Your Marriage?

We need refreshment — physical, mental, spiritual and emotional. We need to pause, check-in with ourselves and our spouse to make sure we take time to restore and replenish our whole being.

May 11, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!