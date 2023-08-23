Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Anniversaries Are as Important as the Wedding

  • By Greg Smalley
Share:
Man surprises wife with flowers at their anniversary celebration
Celebrating an anniversary shows that marriage is a priority in our life. It gives us a chance to pull back from the daily grind and relive a moment that changed our life forever.

Sometimes, does it feel like your anniversary is just another day? Maybe you and your spouse celebrate, but you don’t put as much into it. Your 23rd anniversary isn’t some great milestone like a 25th, so why bother? Celebrating your anniversary may seem trivial, but it is actually incredibly important to keep your marriage flourishing.

No One Denies We Take Weddings Seriously

My wife, Erin, and I have been married for 31 years, 41 days and about 14 hours (give or take). The year was 1992, and we were married on May 30 — missing America’s most popular marriage month, June, by just two days.

Although June continues to be the month-of-choice for brides, it’s the wedding budget that has changed the most. Today, the average bride and groom (and their average, understanding parents) spend $26,720 on their wedding. I understand that extravagant ceremonies balloon that figure a bit and most couples pay out less than $10,000 — but that’s still a lot. So we reason that it’s an important day, right?

But What About Anniversaries?

If the wedding day is so important, then how important should the following anniversary days be to a husband and wife? What do we typically do for a run-of-the-mill anniversary — not a biggie, like 10 or 25 years, but, say, seven or 17? A card? A small dinner? Do we remember it at all?

We need to change that. Celebrating an anniversary shows that our marriage is a priority in our life. It also gives us a chance to pull back from the daily grind and relive a moment that changed our life forever.

Marking the date helps us remember the past in a positive light. Believe it or not, our memories change over time. Our past is colored by our present. We convince ourselves to remember some events and forget others. What we choose to focus on can have a huge impact on our marriage.

Anniversaries also help us create new memories and traditions.

Some couples might make a sort of relational pilgrimage back to where they took their first date or shared their first kiss. Others might adhere to the traditional anniversary gifts (giving something made of paper for your first anniversary, cotton for the second, etc.) These rituals take on deeper meaning as time goes on — and they can become memories and milestones that couples lean on when times get rough.

So what might a great anniversary celebration look like? Let me give you a few suggestions:

Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series

Woo Your Spouse All Over Again

Do something different and make it special. Act like it’s your first date and you’re gunning for a second. Take the day off work. Make plans or reservations ahead of time. Dress up. Put on some cologne or perfume. Flirt. Show your spouse that he or she is truly the love of your life.

Spend Money to Celebrate Your Anniversary

Our spending choices often reflect what we truly value: Show that you value your marriage. Take a trip. Stay at a nice hotel. Buy a special gift. Be a little lavish. Show your spouse that he or she truly is more precious to you than gold (or greenbacks).

Re-trace the Steps that Led You to Where You Are Today

Remember a romantic walk in the rain? Being carried over the threshold of your first house? The birth of your first child? Anniversaries are the perfect time to remember the precious times you’ve spent together. Tell stories. Watch that grainy wedding video. Look at old photos. Dance to your favorite songs.

Reminiscing isn’t just about honoring the past; it’s about the present, too, because it points out just how far you’ve come as a couple and how good you are together. It can also inspire you to anticipate a brighter future — hope that more special memories await just around the corner.

Celebrate the Anniversary of All You’ve Come Through Together

Anyone who’s been married for any length of time knows marriage isn’t solely filled with rose-colored memories. The Bible explicitly tells us that problems are a part of marriage: 1 Corinthians 7:28 says: “those who marry will have worldly troubles.”

As annoying as those troubles are, they give your marriage “grit” — the ability to weather obstacles as a couple.

Ask each other how your marriage is stronger because of what you’ve been through together. Remembering difficult times can also remind you that God’s been with you, and that your relationship is a part of God’s divine story line. Even those trials are part of that story, and hopefully they’ve helped — and are helping — you both become more Christ-like.

Affirm Each Other

Tell your spouse why you’re so grateful that he or she is a part of your life. Explain how marriage has helped you.

Describe what you value about your spouse — the things that make him or her so special. Do you love her eyes? Do you like how he hums when he makes coffee? What about how she never crumbles under pressure, or how he knows just what to say when you’ve had a bad day?

Whatever is praiseworthy about your spouse, tell him or her. Anniversaries are a time for praise. Focus, also, on each other’s positive growth — how you’ve worked hard to become more compatible over time. That effort should be honored, especially on an anniversary.

Show Gratitude to God and Each Other

This is closely linked with the point above, but there is a subtle difference: Affirmation would say, “I love the way you make me feel after a hard day at work,” while gratitude would add: “And I thank you for that.” Thank God for your spouse, too.

Inspect the State of Your Marriage

The old axiom “If you’re not growing, you’re dying” is also true for marriage — and anniversaries can be great opportunities to reflect on whether you, and your relationship, are growing. Review the previous year.

Ask each other, “What did we do really well last year in our marriage that we should keep doing?” “What should we change?” “What would make our marriage stronger?”

Bring in the Family to Celebrate Your Anniversary!

We often think of anniversaries as just time for husband and wife. And yes, alone time with your significant other is critical. But don’t forget how important your children and your extended family are to your relationship. Set aside a time to celebrate with them, as well.

And while you’re at it, encourage them to answer questions like, “What are your favorite things about our marriage?” Or, “What do you see in our marriage that you might want to imitate someday?”

Anniversaries can be truly special times for married couples. When you take the time to celebrate with your husband or wife, you’ll help secure many more anniversaries to come.

© 2017, 2023 Focus on the Family.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Biblical MarriageMarriageMarriage SuccessStrengthening Your Marriage

You May Also Like
Healthy Marriage

5 Ways to Stay on the Same Team

If you and your spouse are going to function as teammates in marriage, you need to actually understand each other’s situation and validate each other.

July 17, 2017
Strengthening Your Marriage

A Need for Grace

The more we realize that our performance will never reach God’s level of perfection, the more our excuses shatter. God’s patience makes it possible for us to learn deeper levels of repentance and joy.

July 11, 2017
Biblical Marriage

Are You Micro-Cheating on Your Spouse?

Husbands and wives get to choose where they place their attention. Taking time for a self-evaluation of misplaced affections can be key to continuing to build a healthy marriage relationship. 

July 9, 2018
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin