Cody House of Prayer

Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley offer practical ways to rekindle the passionate, intimate heart-to-heart spark of connection between husbands and wives.
Dr. Greg Smalley, vice-president of Marriage and Family Formation at Focus on the Family, and Robert Paul, director of Hope Restored, bring a powerful combination of perspectives that will restore hope and healing in any marriage.
The good news of Fight Your Way to a Better Marriage is that conflict — when handled correctly — is the doorway to intimacy and understanding.
The Fight Your Way to a Better Marriage kit is perfect for couples and small groups.
Dr. Greg Smalley leads readers through the many faces of conflict and helps readers discover how to work through conflict with their spouse.
Although it takes two to have a great marriage, an important truth for any marriage partner to realize is that he or she can really change no one other than him or herself. Nevertheless, changes in just one person can have an amazing impact on a marriage relationship
Using the right tool for the job makes sense when it comes to building or fixing things around the house. But when it comes to significant relationships, men often grab the tools that make them successful in the workplace―and then wonder why they didn’t work. Through humorous anecdotes and practical advice, this engaging book will help men discover the set of tools they need to build and repair the relationships that are most important to them.
