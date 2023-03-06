You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
You can transform our nation ...
one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Mothers In Waiting — Healing and Hope for The Pain of Infertility

  • By Crystal Bowman
Share:
We know how our bodies are supposed to function, which amplifies the pain of infertility when a much-anticipated baby is seemingly withheld.

What is wrong with my body?

Meghann asked herself and God the same question as the pain of infertility increased with each passing month. Why couldn’t she do the one thing that a woman’s body is supposed to do? Surrounded by pregnant friends and often the recipient of baby announcements, she felt happy for others but very alone in her question.

Celebrating the expanding families of her peers, Meghann signed up to help with meals when women in her church welcomed their babies. The topic of infertility is not typical girlfriend conversation, so she joined a local support group. Yet her feelings of inferiority and sadness only grew. She attempted to hide her disappointment, but the pain of infertility didn’t go away.

The Pain of Infertility

Our bodies and our reproductive systems are intricately designed. “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well,” says Psalm 139:13-14. We know how our bodies are supposed to function, which amplifies the pain of infertility when a much-anticipated baby is seemingly withheld.

Infertility is generally defined as not being able to become pregnant after one year of unprotected sex. The Cleveland Clinic reports that one in seven or 15 percent of couples in the United States finds themselves in this category. For half those couples experiencing infertility, says Johns Hopkins Medicine, the male is the sole cause or a contributor to the diagnosis.

The Center for Disease Control estimates up to 19 percent of women in the United States have difficulty getting pregnant or staying pregnant. That’s about 6.1 million women whose bodies work a little differently when it comes to having a baby.

When infertility rules a woman’s life, as Meghann understood first-hand, the downward spiral begins. Every day experiences become painful reminders. A trip to the grocery store can bring her to tears as her eyes turn toward women with swollen bellies or mothers with toddlers strapped in carts. She stays home from church on Mother’s Day, and she cringes when she receives another baby shower invitation.

Growing Your Marriage in Times of Stress

In this two-part broadcast, listen as counselors Milan and Kay Yerkovich discuss common responses to stress and how they can lead to unhealthy attachment styles. Learn powerul insight for cultivating healthy ways of dealing with stress as a means of strengthening your marriage.
Take me to Part One

The causes of not being able to conceive can often be diagnosed. Frequently there is no medical explanation, just a long and lingering question. Why? Why not me? Infertility is a temporary situation for some women, lasting for years or decades. For other women, pregnancy and childbirth is not something they will experience. After five exhausting years, Meghann finally became pregnant and is currently the mother of three beautiful children. Her desire now is to offer hope and encouragement to other women and couples who are walking that lonely path.

Meghann and I have talked with dozens of women and have come to realize how broad and far reaching this problem is, how devastating the emotional roller coaster feels, and how much more meaningful hope is rather than advice.

Does this sound like you?

“I was ready for noise, cuddles, toys, nurseries, diapers, and even messes! We assumed pregnancy would happen naturally, but it didn’t.”

“Those of us who’ve waited month after month, year after year, and remain childless speak our own language. It’s like belonging to a club, but not one we wanted to join.”

“I told my husband that my heart couldn’t take any more pain. I wanted to stop trying.”

Other women we talked to said that they were able to get pregnant, but unable to carry a baby to full term. As one woman shared, “Infertility encompasses so much more than not being able to conceive. For me, conceiving came a little too easily, but I was losing my babies before they drew their first breath. No matter how many times you’ve experienced it before, the loss never gets easier. It knocked the wind out of me each time I saw ‘the look’ wash over that doctor’s face.”

Couples who are experiencing the pain of infertility need the love and support of their family and friends. Here are some ways we can support those who feel alone in their infertility journey. 

Be sensitive

Recognize that infertility is a real and painful experience that many couples face. If a couple has been married for several years and do not have children, there may be a reason. Questions like, “So when are you guys going to have kids?” can deepen the pain they already experience daily.

Validate their feelings

If you know someone who is facing infertility, listen as they share their struggles and let them know it’s okay to feel that way. Some couples feel guilty if they are envious of their friends who have children. Others question why God is allowing this to happen to them. Let them know you understand why they feel that way and that you will pray for them.

Don’t bring up the topic of adoption

Couples who experience infertility are often asked, “Have you thought about adoption?” It’s an insulting question that they get tired of hearing. Obviously, that is something they have thought about, but adoption is not “plan B.” A couple needs to believe that God is calling them to adopt a child, and it’s not an easy process.

Include them

Even though it’s hard to be invited to baby showers and birthday parties, invite them to join the event, but also let them know you understand if they don’t feel like attending.

Have a kid-free lunch

Playdates are for moms with kids, so have coffee or lunch with just the ladies, and invite those with no children to join the fun. Leave kids at home with hubby or a babysitter. This will allow plenty of time to chat without being interrupted. Keep the topic about women and marriage issues rather than mothering issues. This will benefit you as well as your friends who don’t have kids.

Don’t give advice

Couples who have difficulty getting pregnant are hurt and insulted by unsolicited advice from others. They hear everything from “just stop trying” to “go on a vacation.” If it were that simple, they would have figured it out already. Unless you have walked in their shoes, refrain from giving advice.

If you have walked that lonely road, you know that advice is rarely helpful, but your story and understanding can be good medicine for a hurting heart. Give a safe place to share their story and offer to share yours. The pain of infertility is a reality for many women and couples. Our love, prayers, and support can let them know they are not alone on their journey to having a family.

Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. All scripture quotations are taken from the HOLY BIBLE, ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION Copyright ©1973, 1978, 1984 by International Bible Society. Used by permission of Zondervan. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Reconnected video series

Feel like you and your spouse are just roommates? Become soulmates again!

Kids. Career. Finances. Maintaining an active household. They’re all good things, but the busyness that comes with these responsibilities can leave any husband or wife feeling ... disconnected.
“Reconnected” is a FREE 7-part video series that will equip you to make the most of the way you greet one another, talk together, and make a safe space to be vulnerable.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

MarriagePregnancy & Infertility

You May Also Like

Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin