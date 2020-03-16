Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Sex After Having a Baby

By Ashley Durand
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Having-sex-after-a-baby-husband-wife-baby
© Drobot Dean / Adobe Stock
Your honeymoon phase doesn’t have to end the minute your baby is born. You can still have fun and exciting sex after having a baby.

Let’s be candid: When you first get married, the honeymoon lasts awhile after the trip — you have no problem being all over each other. You constantly hold hands and kiss … and likely have sex more than once a week.

But when you become parents, things start to change for most couples. When you add a baby into the mix, you’re tiredall the time. And that’s only the beginning of the problems surrounding sex after having a baby.

Concerns for new moms

Not only are you exhausted, but as the woman, you’re likely still healing from birth for quite some time. And if you’re breastfeeding, that also makes intimacy less comfortable. Your hormones are up and down like a roller coaster. You have little time to take a shower, let alone put in much effort to look great for your man. Oh, and the leftover baby weight and stretch marks don’t exactly make you feel confident to pursue him in the bedroom either.

Concerns for new dads

As the guy, seeing your wife give birth might have bothered you a little and made sex after having a baby seem somewhat scary. And with your wife’s potentially fluctuating hormones — especially if postpartum depression is in the mix — she might not be the nicest person to you right now, making it difficult to woo her into bed. Even with all the barriers, trying to romance her (once you have been cleared by your doctor, of course) is still important.

You can enjoy sex after having baby

God made sex for marriage as a way to unify a husband and wife and build their relationship. And Satan loves to convince you that God’s design for sex after kids isn’t important. But he’s wrong.

Mark 10:6-9 says, “But from the beginning of creation, ‘God made them male and female.’ ‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.’ So they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.”

Here are some ways to help you and your spouse rebuild physical intimacy after your first baby:

  1. Set aside time and honor it. When you’re a parent, you’re trying to find time to do everything that needs to be done. If you don’t take time, intimacy won’t happen. Putting your to-do list first or prioritizing your child’s happiness can be tempting. But a good marriage is one of the best gifts you can give your child and is better than having a child-centered, always-clean home. Certainly those things need attention as well, but your spouse should be a higher priority. 
  2. Prepare your heart. When you are sleep deprived, seeing the worst in your spouse can be easy to do. But take time to focus on the positive things he or she does, remember why you married him or her, and ask God for a spirit of love.
  3. Pursue each other outside the bedroom. Encouraging words, small acts of kindness and simply remembering to say “thank you” can go a long way in building emotional intimacy, which will make physical intimacy that much better. 

Your honeymoon phase doesn’t have to end the minute your baby is born. You can still have a fun and exciting sex life with your spouse — it will just take a little more work and intentionality than it did before. But that might make it even better than it ever has been!

© 2020 Ashley Durand. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Ashley Durand
Ashley Durand

Ashley Durand is a freelance writer, wife and stay-at-home mom. She graduated from Grace College and Theological Seminary with a B.S. in Journalism. She currently lives in Arizona with her husband and baby boy, where she enjoys hiking, sun-soaking and coffee-drinking.

More by Ashley Durand

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram