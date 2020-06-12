Yes, DOUBLE MY GIFT to help families!

$50
$100
$150
Other

Yes, DOUBLE MY GIFT to help families!

$50
$100
$150

Yes, Double my gift to help families!

$50
$100
$150
$300
Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

You Might Feel Hungry After Reading This

By Bill Arbuckle
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
a man offers a gust a slice of pizza
© Meditraneo/Adobe Stock
It’s hard to imagine, but there’s a significant number of families who don’t have enough to eat. Maybe that's an opportunity for couples who want to help.

Ever been to Chicago? Flown through O’Hare or Midway Airports? Watched a Cubs game? Chicago is a big place. Three million people call it home.

What if those three million people suddenly couldn’t get any food? Couldn’t buy groceries or feed their families? America would pitch in to help. Companies, non-profit groups, community organizations and churches would jump in and help those families get everything they needed. And that’s the way it should be.

Why talk about food in a marriage article? A 2020 Household Pulse Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 9% of families in our nation — about three million people — can’t afford to feed their families.

The surprising connection between food and marriage

While the survey reflects job losses and financial struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it also shows that roughly three million people regularly struggle to feed their families each week. The survey shows who struggles the most. Nearly 20% of single-parent families (unmarried, with children) shared they didn’t have enough food to eat in their household.

It’s no surprise to learn that married couples with no children fared better than others. Married couples with children also experienced fewer instances of hunger or food insecurity (ability to afford necessary foods in the near future) than others. The Institute for Family Studies finds that “Compared with unmarried adults, married adults overall are better off financially and they are also more likely to be college educated. … Marriage clearly plays an important role in protecting children and families from hunger. … Moreover, children living with married parents also tend to have better eating habits.”

Food, marriage and ministry

While it might be surprising to know that nearly 10% of families don’t whether they can feed their family next week, it’s no surprise that families are struggling. The good news is that we can help. And that helping those families is important to God.

God has a heart for the vulnerable and fatherless. James 1:27 reminds us that “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.”

Here’s an opportunity to share God’s heart. Maybe it’s something you and your spouse can consider as a personal ministry. Serving as a couple can bring you closer together. And, it’s easy to help out. As easy as sharing food with a neighbor or giving a gift card to a struggling family in your church.

While we may not be able to feed a Chicago-sized crowd all at once (or even 5,000), we can — together with our spouses — help feed one family at a time, and in so doing, point others to Jesus.

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

Do you cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Start the free five-part video course called, “Cherish Your Spouse”, and gain a deeper level of connection with your spouse.

Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Bill Arbuckle

Bill Arbuckle is a content producer for the Marriage team at Focus on the Family.

More by Bill Arbuckle

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.

Focus on the Family

Have Focus on the Family resources helped your family during the coronavirus pandemic? Share your story today and inspire others!

Tell Your Story
No Thanks