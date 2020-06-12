Marriage Meditation – Devotional Library

About
Looking to grow together as a couple? Check out the Marriage Meditation devotions from Focus on the Family. Each devotion includes a short video, Bible study and questions to help you and your spouse apply what you’ve learned. Share these with your spouse, your small group or your church.
Devotions by Topic
General Topics
Love (I Corinthians 13)
Special Series
I Corinthians 13
Fruits of the Spirit
- The Fruit of the Spirit Is Love
- The Fruit of the Spirit Is Joy
Subscribe to the weekly Marriage Meditation devotion
Receive each weekly Marriage Meditation devotion when you text “Marriage” to 72000.