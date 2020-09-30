Parenting Young Adults: Grace and Forgiveness

Parenting our young adult children with grace and forgiveness can be a challenge, but it’s one that we must rise to meet. When we have children, most of us make two mistakes:

We expect their dreams to be our dreams We think that our kids are growing up in the same culture we grew up in

I learned this unexpectedly one day when I was talking to my 15-year-old daughter. I thought I was trying to gently encourage her to consider a path that had worked well for me. I had seen similar gifting in her and assumed that she would like my idea. My husband was listening as my daughter kindly resisted and said, “I think she’s saying she’s not interested.”

“Yeah,” she replied. “And besides, Mom, that might have worked for you in the old days, but it’s not for me.” Ouch! Ok, I get it.

We started talking about what she wanted to do. She replied, “Mom, do you know anyone else my age who reads anatomy and physiology books just for fun? I want to be a nurse.” And that’s just what she did!