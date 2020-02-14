The Outlet Challenge – Kids and Dangerous Social Media Challenges

Teenagers are natural risk-takers and often engage with the world around them in ways that satisfy his or her adventurous tendencies. Dangerous social media challenges have become one of the ways that our kids may choose to express themselves and gain more social media followers. The latest challenge – The Outlet Challenge – is a dangerous social media challenge that has gone viral in the last couple of weeks. Here are the things parents need to know about the challenge and how you can protect your kids from its impact.

What is the Outlet Challenge?

The Outlet Challenge is the latest in a long line of dangerous challenges to go viral on social media. This particular challenge showcases teens plugging an Apple charger (or any other wall plug) into a wall outlet. Next, leaving a tiny gap between the plug casing and wall, the kids proceed to drop a penny onto the metal prongs. The result is a tremendous spark created by the coin’s contact with the live electrical current. This challenge is the modern equivalent of sticking a fork into a wall socket – something all of our parents warned us never to do!

Why It’s Dangerous

Playing with electricity is always a bad idea. The effects of an electrical mishap can have devastating and long reaching results. Even the most experienced electricians sometimes come in contact with the power of electricity. The best case scenario involves a small zap – which is still extremely painful and can cause significant burns. However, electricity has the potential to cause much greater damage to the human body. When an electrical current flows through the body, it can cause significant brain damage or even death. There is the significant risk of serious injury to a child or teenager performing the Outlet Challenge.

If the child does escape any physical harm, there is still the high probability of damage to the electrical socket itself, or to the building. Videos of the Outlet Challenge show blackened and burned wall sockets. Several serious fires have been reported as a result of the spark created by the penny coming in contact with the charger prongs.

Several teens who attempted this challenge in public buildings have been arrested and face criminal charges. This challenge is certainly one that comes with several significant and potentially life-altering

risks.

Why Teens are Drawn to It

Teens are natural risk-takers and thrill seekers. The prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain that handles rational thought, doesn’t fully develop until the age of 25. Because of the development that a teen’s brain is still undergoing, it makes him or her more impulsive and less likely to think through consequences before they act.

Social media has increasingly become an important part of our teenagers’ social interaction. Social media rewards over-the-top behavior by doling out likes and followers. The more likes and followers a person has, the more successful he or she is. And the more outrageous a video or post is, the more traction it seems to have. A post gone viral is cause for serious bragging rights. Since social media is such a fast-moving environment, teens feel pressure to take part in something right away. FOMO (the fear of missing out) is a real thing for our teens.

This pressure to act now definitely plays into our teen’s tendency to act without thinking about possible consequences. Your teenager might not think about how creating an electrical spark may injure him or her, or burn down his or her home. Our teenagers will, however, think about the classmate who attempted the same challenge and who gained hundreds of likes by posting about it.