Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Give 2X the Hope
Double your gift to rescue moms and babies from abortion!
DOUBLE YOUR GIFT!
Yes, double my gift to save twice the lives this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$

After Roe, moms and babies are still at risk of abortion.
Give Hope!
DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Yes, double my gift to save twice the lives this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

12 Ways The Church Can Prevent Child Neglect

  • By Maridel Sandberg
Share:
12 ways the church can prevent child neglect
Why would followers of Jesus wait until a child is harmed before we offer to help? The church can offer parents options long before the struggle becomes too much to bear.

There are many ways the church can prevent child neglect in struggling families. Neglect is one of the most common forms of child abuse and is the ongoing failure to meet a child’s basic needs. A child might be left hungry or dirty or without proper clothing, shelter, supervision or health care. Without interventions, these scenarios leave children vulnerable and at risk for harm.

Struggling Families and Neglect

Unfortunately, families who find themselves in dire situations only know of one narrative and one option. The narrative might sound something like this:

“I’m a struggling parent (with mental health, addiction, medical crisis, etc.), and I know I need help. I have friends and family, but I have no one who I would trust to keep my child for me while I get the help I need. And if I tell anyone I’m struggling, they will report me to Child Protection Services, who will come take my child away from me. I can’t bear the thought of that. So instead, I struggle, and I hide. I’m alone and afraid.”  

One day, the walls come crashing down, and by then, it’s too late. The parent’s worst fear has come true. Child Protective Services are mandated to intervene in extreme child neglect and abuse cases once children are harmed and traumatized.

The Church Can Intervene

We need to look at three essential questions in the case of struggling families and neglected children.

1. Why would followers of Jesus wait until a child is already harmed before we offer to help? 

2. What if the church could disrupt this narrative by offering parents options upstream long before the struggle becomes too much to bear? 

3. What if we could help struggling parents keep the right to voluntarily ask for help and make decisions for their children before child neglect becomes an issue?

The Bible tells us, “Learn to do good” (Isaiah 1:17). By reaching a hand out to those who are struggling and by helping prevent child neglect, we are doing good works for the kingdom of God.

A High Calling for the Church to Prevent Child Neglect

Jesus says in Matthew 25:31-40:

 “When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, then he will sit on his glorious throne. Before him will be gathered all the nations, and he will separate people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. And he will place the sheep on his right, but the goats on the left. Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.’ Then the righteous will answer him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?’ And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’"

Empowering Parents in Jesus’ Name

Jesus tells us that we must come alongside those struggling and help them. Let’s honor the God-given role of the parent-child relationship and empower parents to be the mothers and fathers they were created to be. We can build an army willing to walk alongside these courageous parents, not to fix them but to befriend them. Everyone can do something. Let’s say with our actions, “We see you, and you are not alone anymore. We care about you and are committed to helping you be the parent God created you to be. The church — the relational network of the family of God — wants you to know that our family is your family.

12 Ways The Church Can Prevent Child Neglect

Some churches in Minnesota and Iowa have decided it is time to support struggling families and prevent child neglect in their communities by empowering parents. The following 12 ideas are ways these churches successfully support struggling families in their communities. What ideas can you and your church adopt to support those in your community who need help? What other ideas can you come up with to be Jesus’ hands and feet? 

1. Get Training

Church communities can get trained on trauma competent care, child neglect, abuse, and the positive impact of relational support. 

2. Expand Your Cultural Lens

Expanding the church’s cultural lens and understanding poverty and other issues helps create empathy and understanding when helping struggling families.

3. Build Teams

Build teams within your church, such as prayer teams, volunteer-vetted advocates, volunteer-vetted host families, meal teams, and transportation teams. Make them available to families in need through the church network.

4. Gather Resources

Gather resources like diapers and clothing, and make them available to families in need.

5. Vet Calls

Professional staff can take calls for help and connect the parent in need to a local church. These churches call this “ministry mobilization with professional oversight.”

6. Check In

Offer to be an advocate or friend. Check-in with an exhausted parent by phone or in person regularly, and be sure child neglect isn’t happening.

7. Offer Care

Offer to care for a child with autism for one day a month so a struggling mom can have a mental health break.

8. Share a Meal

Offer to bring a monthly meal to share with a family.

9. Deliveries for Good

Prepare gift baskets for all holidays (Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, Valentine’s Day, Mothers’ Day, etc.) and personally deliver them with an invitation to church. 

10. Drive & Deliver

Offer to drive to the local prison where a birth mother is finishing her sentence, pick up her breast milk, and deliver it to the approved volunteer host family caring for her baby until she is released. 

11. Walk Alongside a Pregnant Woman

Offer a caring advocate or friend to walk alongside a pregnant young woman who feels she can’t parent alone, who will support and encourage her beyond the day her child is born.

12. Plan a Remodel 

A local church remodeled an old parsonage on their property and offered to open it to a single mom, raised in foster care herself, as transitional housing once she completed her substance abuse treatment. A team of four committed volunteers regularly meets to pray with her, supporting her as she makes decisions about work and child care and prepares for future housing. The church is right next door for fellowship and free meals at the Wednesday night service. They are building community.  

Creating Community While Preventing Child Neglect

The struggling families in these communities are experiencing the kind of unconditional love that says, “I love you, and I will help.” In astonishment, they wonder, “Why would you do this for me?” 

Nurses, social workers, mental health professionals, public health nurses, and addiction treatment centers are referring parents to this network of family preservation care. Everything is voluntary: parents voluntarily ask for help, and the church teams volunteer to help.

These referrals tell us that the church has one thing professionals can’t offer and that families desperately need: Relationships. The church can prevent child neglect in a way others cannot.

Dr. Bruce Perry says, “The more healthy relationships a child has, the more likely he will be to recover from trauma and thrive. Relationships are the agent of change, and the most powerful therapy is human love.”

God has equipped and called His Church — which includes you and me — for such a time as this. Let’s build an army upstream to help prevent the need for government foster care by coming alongside vulnerable children and families in a Christ-centered ministry.

Let’s get excited about what can happen when we work together for the sake of the child, the family, and the community in Jesus’ name.

© 2023 Maridel Sandberg. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Adoption SupportBirth MotherFoster Care SupportPro-LifeSpiritual Community

You May Also Like

two people look over a bible, looking up scriptures about race.
Activism

11 Scriptures About Race

What does the Bible say about race? The Bible hosts a variety of scriptures about race. They can be found in both the Old and New Testaments.

May 26, 2021
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin