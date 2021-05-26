Focus on the Family
When Abortion is the ‘Path of Least Resistance’

  By Focus on the Family
Thoughtful female teenager being supported by two worried friends because abortion is the path of least resistance.
ThinkStock Photos
Even when a woman has strong personal relationships, her choices might be dictated by what seems to be the path of least resistance.

Even when a woman facing an unexpected pregnancy has strong personal and family relationships, her perceptions of what others might think or say may still influence her decision. Her choices might be dictated by what seems to be the path of least resistance.

Denise Beck, from the Choices medical pregnancy center, says that many clients who visit an abortion clinic are fearful of disappointing parents. Likewise, some were afraid of staying connected to the baby’s father for the rest of their lives.

This was particularly true in Della’s* situation. Money was a concern, but it was pressure from her boyfriend that ultimately pushed Della toward abortion. It didn’t help that she was afraid of letting down her parents.

“I didn’t have the financial ability to support myself or a baby,” she says, “but that wasn’t the deciding factor – there is plenty of assistance for single moms.”

Although Della’s life is in a much better place today, she does not plan on sharing her past with her family.

“My family will never know what I went through,” she says, “because even now I know that they would look at me through eyes of disappointment and judgement.”

The Path of Least Resistance

Unfortunately, abortion is often considered the path of least resistance. Sometimes, it’s because of concerned parents or a married man who’s having an affair. Other times, it’s an uncommitted boyfriend. All have an interest in making the “problem” of an unexpected pregnancy go away.

In many cases, these were the people who helped pay for the abortion that they wanted the woman to have.

A woman sits on a shoreline pondering abortion because it seems like the path of least resistance.

In a video expressing regret for the abortion she had as a teen, Carrie Gordon Earll, speaks to the lack of freedom women experience in these situations. Carrie is the vice president for government and public policy at Focus on the Family. She says that when women are pressured into taking the path of least resistance, it’s not a good sign.

“The world is not a better place because of abortion,” Earll says. “It’s created a world where you’re almost expected to abort if you’re pregnant at an inopportune time. And it’s created a society in which it’s easier to push women to have an abortion rather than accommodate them and their needs as mothers.”

“Abortion feels like your only choice if you want to keep your place in school or the workforce. That’s not empowerment for women … that’s bondage.”

* Not her real name

Jenny Knowles and her husband are adoptive parents to two sisters through foster care.

More articles on abortion:

© 2018 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Updated May 26, 2021.

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse's future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

About the Author

Read More About:

AbortionPro-LifePro-lifeValue of Human Life

