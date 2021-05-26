When Abortion is the ‘Path of Least Resistance’

Denise Beck, from the Choices medical pregnancy center, says that many clients who visit an abortion clinic are fearful of disappointing parents. Likewise, some were afraid of staying connected to the baby’s father for the rest of their lives.

This was particularly true in Della’s* situation. Money was a concern, but it was pressure from her boyfriend that ultimately pushed Della toward abortion. It didn’t help that she was afraid of letting down her parents.

“I didn’t have the financial ability to support myself or a baby,” she says, “but that wasn’t the deciding factor – there is plenty of assistance for single moms.”

Although Della’s life is in a much better place today, she does not plan on sharing her past with her family.

“My family will never know what I went through,” she says, “because even now I know that they would look at me through eyes of disappointment and judgement.”