How to Practice Disability Inclusion in Your Church

As a mother to children with disabilities and additional needs, I want you to know that I didn’t have all the answers. Nor do I today. However, because I love my children and want what’s best for them, I seek out answers. I try something, and if it doesn’t work, I try something else. This is just what we do for those we love.

If the church views those with disabilities as valued and necessary members, that will come through loud and clear. This works best when it starts in leadership, but any individual can create a ripple effect of change. For some churches, this may look like starting new ministries. For other churches, it doesn’t have to be that way.

Sometimes specific ministries can be fantastic. Even so, if we’re not careful, they can cause even more disunity. The goal should never be to separate those with disabilities but rather to foster an environment of unity and inclusion. This task isn’t easy. It requires time, money, and loss of comfort, but isn’t that what Jesus calls us to surrender to him daily?