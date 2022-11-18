The Perspective of an Adopted Child

Many adopted children do grow up feeling loved and included by their families. Ann expressed feeling “very loved and cherished” growing up. Blake – who grew up in a semi-open adoption – shared, “It was like any other childhood that someone would have. I just knew that my adoptive parents weren’t my biological parents.”

As adoption has become less secretive and more open, children knowing they are adopted from an early age has become more of the norm – and that’s a good thing!