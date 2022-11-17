Becoming Quadriplegic: Alexa’s Story

Alexa was about to die, and she couldn’t do a thing about it.

Though they didn’t realize it at the time, her friends were watching her die. That actually made Alexa feel worse for them than she did for herself; her friends, after all, were the ones who thought she was just acting silly. They could see Alexa floating facedown in the swimming pool, and she could hear them telling her to knock it off.

But Alexa wasn’t messing around. She couldn’t knock it off if she tried because she had definitely tried. Still, she couldn’t move. She was suddenly quadriplegic.

No one knows exactly how it happened, not even Alexa. No one watched her dive into the deep end because they had all done the same thing that afternoon. All Alexa knows for sure is that her head struck something hard—the side of the pool, or perhaps the bottom—and she felt what she can only describe as an electrical pulse. That pulse radiated outward, she says, from the center of her body to her fingers and toes.