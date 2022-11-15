Managing Marriage and Children With Special Needs

Parenting a child with physical, developmental or mental-health disabilities can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. But it also can create intense strain in your marriage and test your faith. We know because our marriage barely survived after our daughter was released from the neonatal intensive care unit. We lived for several years in crisis mode as we began to manage her genetic disorder and care for her at home.

During this difficult time, we discovered some essential marriage principles that deepened our love for each other and strengthened our marriage. Our relationship became more resilient as we cared for our daughter. Here are four ways we grew closer during this trying time in our marriage.