Overcoming Guilt in the Face of Special Needs

Guilt can set in quickly. Sometimes, overcoming guilt feels like an impossible task.

Within hours of his birth, we learned our son had a life-threatening condition. While Allen fought to survive surgery, I wrestled with guilt. My baby wasn’t perfect, and I suspected it was somehow my fault. The accusing thoughts were incessant.

Years later, I now hear other parents describe similar emotions. One mom says, “Even now it drives me nuts. Did I breathe in something and the fumes were too much?”

“I was the dad,” a man says. “It was my fault.”

A mother of two children with a genetic condition tells herself, Something I did caused this.

Parents of children with special needs often think they caused their child’s condition or feel guilty because they can’t fix what’s wrong. Although a common response, unfounded guilt drains energy and erodes the confidence required for wise decision-making. It causes them to focus on the past rather than on advocating for their children in the present. So, how can parents move beyond these destructive thoughts? Thankfully, there are simple steps we can take towards overcoming guilt.