Facing Dementia in Loved Ones

“We knew my mother had memory problems for some time, but she refused to acknowledge anything was wrong – and my dad covered for her.”

Justine Purtell says her mother has an “out-of-the-box” personality anyway, so when new quirks developed, Justine attributed it to age and her natural eccentricity.

“Denial burns away quickly in some families, but for us, it took time,” Justine says.

As they sat in the airport after Justine’s father’s funeral, Justine watched her mom tie and untie her right shoe for a full half hour.

“She barked at me when I asked if she needed help,” Justine says, “and continued to tie and untie. It was at that point I knew we had something serious on our hands – and she was coming home to live with my family. So began our journey.”