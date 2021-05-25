Understanding Dementia

Dementia can strike different areas of the brain, and Alzheimer’s accounts for 60 percent to 80 percent of dementia cases. With Alzheimer’s, proteins in the brain begin to act abnormally and make it difficult for brain cells to stay healthy and communicate with one another. The first hard-hit area is typically the hippocampus, the region of the brain associated with memory and learning.

If you suspect someone is having problems with their memory, your family physician can probably help you arrange for testing and refer you to a doctor who specializes in treating people who are aging. There are also cases of early onset Alzheimer’s affecting people in their 50s and 60s.

While there is currently no cure for dementia, some drugs might help with the symptoms or slow down the progression of the disease. The life expectancy of a person with Alzheimer’s varies and can range from a matter of months to a couple of decades. The average expectancy is about seven years.

Over time, an individual with dementia usually experiences profound and ongoing loss of memory and thinking skills. Social relationships often suffer, especially as friends pull away. (This made Julia’s relationship with Mary’s mother so special.)