Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Understanding Dementia

  • By Amy Tracy
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
A young girl sits with her grandmother, trying to help herself in understanding dementia.
KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock/Thinkstock
Caregivers and friends of those with dementia have a responsibility to educate themselves on this condition.

While we all have lapses in memory when we search for our keys or forget a name, dementia interferes with a person’s ability to engage in daily activities. It’s not just a slowing down from age, but a progressive, permanent loss of memory, communication and language skills, as well as the inability to reason and judge.

When her mother’s dementia progressed, Mary hired two professional caregivers to provide respite care while she went grocery shopping or to simply get a break. While the professionals treated Mary’s mother like any other patient, it was a young volunteer who treated her like a true friend.

Understanding Dementia

“During the last year of her life, a 19-year-old named Julia from our church became my mom’s friend, ally and co-conspirator,” Mary recalls. “Once or twice a week, Julia would pick her up and they’d have lunch, ice cream, shop, and have their nails done – Mom’s lifelong favorite activities. 

“They’d come home laughing with newly purchased floppy hats and stories of their adventures. In hospice, during her last few days on earth, Mom said, ‘I love you’ to Julia as many times as she did to us her daughters.” 

An elderly women laughs joyfully even after understanding dementia.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, dementia is not a specific disease, but a term that covers a range of symptoms stemming from a decline in memory or thinking skills. While the basic path of the disease is fairly consistent, the symptoms will differ from person to person. 

Dr. Benjamin Mast, author of Second Forgetting: Remembering the Power of the Gospel during Alzheimer’s Disease, says that as we go about our days, we constantly form new memories; some we’ll remember later, others we will not. The brain of a person with dementia can neither form these new memories, nor recall them. However, many past memories – like seeing a puppy, smelling freshly baked bread, tasting a Hershey’s Kiss or feeling the ribbing on a football – can still be triggered. 

Life Can Still Be Joyful

Jolene Brackey, author of Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer’s Journey, says you can create a moment of joy for a person with dementia not by asking what they ate for lunch, but bringing up the familiar: “You love chocolate cake,” or “Your daughter has red hair like you!” 

As caregivers and friends of those with dementia, we have a responsibility to educate ourselves on this condition. Take the opportunity to ask about their lives – what makes them happy, what makes them sad. Form friendships around the unique characteristics a person with dementia brings to the table, and explore the details of their story. 

Depending on their neurological condition, you might have to ask friends and family instead. In the latter stages of her dementia, my mother lived in the memories of her childhood, and her family heard new, never-before-told stories. We got to know a different side of her! 

Sarah Smith shares the heartbreaking story of navigating her mother’s journey with Early-Onset Alzheimer’s disease and how we can better understand issues like dementia and Alzheimers.

More articles on understanding dementia and elder care:

Understanding Dementia And The Brain

Dementia can strike different areas of the brain, and Alzheimer’s accounts for 60 percent to 80 percent of dementia cases. With Alzheimer’s, proteins in the brain begin to act abnormally and make it difficult for brain cells to stay healthy and communicate with one another. The first hard-hit area is typically the hippocampus, the region of the brain associated with memory and learning. 

If you suspect someone is having problems with their memory, your family physician can probably help you arrange for testing and refer you to a doctor who specializes in treating people who are aging. There are also cases of early onset Alzheimer’s affecting people in their 50s and 60s. 

While there is currently no cure for dementia, some drugs might help with the symptoms or slow down the progression of the disease. The life expectancy of a person with Alzheimer’s varies and can range from a matter of months to a couple of decades. The average expectancy is about seven years. 

Over time, an individual with dementia usually experiences profound and ongoing loss of memory and thinking skills. Social relationships often suffer, especially as friends pull away. (This made Julia’s relationship with Mary’s mother so special.) 

Heartbreaking But Hopeful

Dr. John Dunlop, a physician specializing in geriatrics and author of Finding Grace in the Face of Dementia, says someone with dementia might feel alienated, apathetic, bored, depressed, dominated, embarrassed, fearful, frustrated, hopeless, ignored, inattentive, irritable, lonely, meaningless, sleep disturbed, suspicious and paranoid. 

That’s quite a list, but it shouldn’t prevent those afflicted from participating in church or the community at large. People with dementia can fully participate in life and in relationships. They can still serve, still love and still minister to others in deep ways. 

“They may forget what they had for breakfast this morning,” says Dr. Mast, “but other systems are less affected. Parts of their brain can access stories from long ago. Continue to engage them in conversation, and concentrate on what they still can do.” 

If you or someone you know is struggling with the impact of Alzheimer’s or dementia on family relationships, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed professional counselors available who would welcome the opportunity to speak with you. Simply call 855-771-HELP (4357) weekdays between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. (Mountain Time) and a Family Help Center staff member will set up a free phone consult

© 2017 by Amy Tracy. Used by permission. Updated May 25, 2021.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Sign up Here!

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Elder CareElderly CareEnd of LifePro-Lifedementia

You May Also Like
Elderly Care

Facing Dementia in Loved Ones

Dementia strikes without regard for physical health or prior intelligence. This often creates fear and anxiety.

May 25, 2021
An elderly woman looks out her window.
Caring for Elderly Parents

How a Professional Spots an Abusive Healthcare Facility

Darlene’s task was to act as a sort of health and safety enforcement for assisted living facilities, ensuring quality care for every resident. Darlene was employed in this position for nearly eight years, and developed a reputation for cultivating top-notch care practices.

July 17, 2020
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin