Creatively Ministering to Those in Social Isolation

Before you get started, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Know your audience. That West Texas nursing home was in Southern Baptist country, so singing old hymns there was a natural fit. But don’t assume that because you’re dealing with elderly folks, everyone is going to warm to old-timey gospel music! Depending on the diversity, demographics and policies of a particular facility, other songs might be more appropriate, such as “This Land is Your Land,” “America the Beautiful” or “You Are My Sunshine.” One way to broach spiritual subjects without ruffling too many feathers is to visit during the Christmas season. Most people expect to hear “Joy to the World” at some point during the holidays, regardless of their religious background. Whatever tunes you choose, it’s important to remember that your presence is more critical than which songs you sing.

Keep it simple. You might not be the most talented singer, but that’s OK. You’re not putting on a concert or a Broadway show here. Many facilities have a piano or keyboard available, assuming that someone in your group knows how to play. If not, perhaps you know someone with an acoustic guitar. If all else fails, just sing a cappella. And if you don’t have access to any hymnals, you can probably find some lyrics and chords for many classic songs online. Once again, your presence is more important than the music. Your presence alone will be a huge comfort to those experiencing the heaviness of social isolation.

Take time to love. When the singing is done, don’t just get up and leave. Stay awhile and visit with the residents. Hold their hands. Touch their shoulders. Listen. Make them feel valued. Your friendship is important.

Come back again. Don’t make your nursing home singalong a one-and-done event. Make a return visit! Seniors don’t need someone performing a token “good deed,” never to return. Many feel forgotten and abandoned, even by their own families. They need to know that someone cares on an ongoing basis. That someone could be you!