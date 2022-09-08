The Doctor Asked, “Should We Let Him Go?”

The birth of your child is supposed to be an unforgettable day of joy and celebration. It is the culmination of nine months of dreams, hopes and prayers. It’s anticipation that builds to one beautiful moment in the hospital delivery room.

That was the sort of moment that my parents were hoping for the day I was born. Yet, that is not what happened at all. Instead, the moment I was born, there was an abrupt silence that swallowed the delivery room. No one in the room was cheering, and there were no cries of a newborn echoing around the room. I wasn’t breathing or moving. There was no pulse.

Immediately, the doctor pivoted to my dad and holds me up so he could see that I did not have arms. He told my dad that I’m not moving or breathing. The next sentence that the doctor spoke was a question that hung over the room like a thick, choking, cloud of smoke:

“Do you want us to let him go?”