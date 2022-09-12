Teaching the Pro-Life Student

I am a member of Generation Z, and I believe that we are the generation that will end abortion in America.

Now, I am aware that is a big statement. But, we serve a big God, and He uniquely wires young people to care for those who experience mistreatment. Pro-life students have a burning desire to see justice in our land. God cares for justice, and His acts are the purest forms of justice.

When reading through the scriptures, it is evident that God deeply values the lives of the unborn. This truth gives us the certainty that the injustice of abortion breaks God’s heart. Knowing this, we must partner with God to protect life in a world that celebrates abortion. Today, there is a generation rising up, Generation Z, that is tenaciously fighting on behalf of those who cannot fight for themselves. This generation longs to see justice roll down like waters. Of course, the obvious problem is troubling: Generation Z celebrates abortion. Recent data suggests that only 29% of Generation Z believe abortion is morally wrong.

As protectors of life, we stand before a generation hungry for justice. However, this generation regards perhaps the greatest injustice of our world, abortion, as acceptable. I understand that these statistics may be troubling to digest. However, as a member of Generation Z advocating on behalf of the vulnerable unborn, I have overwhelming hope. I believe that Christ and His powerful Spirit can change hearts and minds. So many people never believed that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, but look what God did. Today, as states enter battlegrounds over abortion access, I believe God is not done protecting life in our nation. I believe God instills a desire in Gen Z to fight for justice for a reason – a heavenly reason.