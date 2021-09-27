Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

My Standoff for Free Speech on Campus

  • By Focus on the Family
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Student is disheartened over silencing of free speech on campus
I wasn't capable of fully grasping the battle of free speech on campus until my sophomore year of college.

Less than three days after tweeting support of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Texas’s Heartbeat Act, a gaming company’s CEO was forced to step down. Similarly, a teacher of 11 years was replaced over attending an anti-abortion protest, a manager had to resign over her nomination of a pro-life lobby and a health aide to a former president was pushed out over not issuing grants to abortion clinics. Societal opposition to the pro-life movement is often found to be a recurring theme. Consequently, this then places fear of speaking up into so many hearts, even in a nation founded on the privilege and practice of free speech. I wasn’t capable of fully grasping the severity of this battle until my sophomore year of college.

A Leap of Faith

As part of the campus’s newspaper staff, diving into a battle of free speech with my secular peers was far from my radar. Though I was the youngest on campus at 17, I wasn’t completely naïve to the resistance toward my worldview. Instead, I joined with the intent of spreading uninfluenced truth to others in an outlet otherwise filled with bias in today’s culture. I was promoted to an editor within weeks. Unfortunately, I quickly come to the realization that the idea of media without any opinion wasn’t possible. Important voices were silenced.

Woman with backpack deciding to stand up for free speech on campus

The vitality of free speech is tested when we disagree, and I didn’t want to fail. So, when my leaders both sent controversial, one-sided articles through as standard news without hesitation, I followed in suit.

After, I tried to rationalize why my classmates and authoritative figures were simply taking subjective truth as objective through common acceptance, and I realized I had fallen prey to the same. Though I knew that life begins at conception, the cultural voices telling me otherwise drove me to question its validity. But the power of truth is not lost through denial. So, I swallowed my pride, pushed through my doubt and decided it was time to establish faith within my convictions.

Was I Really That Important?

I wanted to pitch my pro-life article without immediately coming up against rejection. As a result, I went to my editor and asked if I could write “an opinion piece on abortion.” Assuming my stance would fall within the pro-choice norm of Los Angeles, I was given the go-ahead.

I began with addressing core arguments from proponents of the pro-choice movement, seeking to put myself in the perspective of Americans that favor abortion. I referenced unbiased institutions and medical journals so as to not be discredited. Then, I had professors, mentors and others review the content at length. I left no cracks; each word had a reputable source. I was confident it would be sent through for publication as easily as any other controversial piece had been. That peace of mind unfortunately didn’t translate to my social circumstances. Regardless, I took a deep breath and submitted it.

See Life 2021 Touches on Free Speech on Campus

More Pro-Life Learning Resources:

Word quickly spread of my unpopular position on abortion the next day. The tension in the air was unbearably heavy. One by one, my classmates would fall silent while I uneasily made my way to my seat. The hostility was unexpected and jarring. But, nevertheless, they had made their point unequivocally clear.

I was a betrayer to my sex. I was an enemy for proposing a disliked perspective.

The friction between our opposing views paid its toll in more ways than one. In addition to classmates shutting me out socially, the publishing process was repeatedly manipulated by both my editor and professor. Excuses caused the article’s content to quickly dwindle to half its original intent. Meanwhile, weeks would pass between each round of edits. Since the clock was ticking, it provided an opportunity for them to discreetly withdraw my rights of free speech on campus. If the article could be delayed just a few more days, my words would never be exposed to the world.

A Nudge from the Holy Spirit (That Turned into a Shove)

Sad student beside quote about free speech on campus

As the situation escalated, I became more disheartened. The emotional and social sacrifice didn’t seem worth it anymore. Fear of the inevitable judgment I would face each time I stepped onto campus overwhelmed me.

I was tired of fighting. I was emotionally beaten down. What were a couple hundred words written by a 17-year-old truly worth? Within moments of conceding, I stared at the article I had fought so hard for people to see, and my eyes wandered to the last line.

“The timeliness and urgency with this topic are no less than predominant, because an average of 200 lives were taken by abortion since the beginning of this article.” 

It was just the push I needed. So, what were a couple hundred words written by a 17-year-old truly worth? Nothing without Christ. We aren’t called to be extraordinary, but to become a willing catalyst for extraordinary things through Him. For this purpose, I was going to fight to open the eyes of the two-thirds of my generation that were not taken from abortion.

I mustered up the courage to confront my professor and editor after researching censorship on campus. Upon reviewing each law broken with them, I asked one more time to publish the article – even if it meant adding a disclaimer distancing my and the school’s views (which had never previously been done on an opinion article). It was published the same day and received thousands of views within the first 24 hours. In fact, it’s still available to read online here.

You Can Fight, Too

Studying God’s Word reveals Christ’s mission was centered around ideas often rejected by the world. Did that make the truth any less important? Not by a long shot – it was in fact their refusal that gave His words that much more power to those around him. We can be encouraged through His example to choose to push past the world’s rejection and point to truth. Whether you’re a student, teacher, aid, manager or anyone else, the movement needs you to do the same. Here are a few ways to get involved.

Resources for Defending Free Speech

Additionally, if you have read the First Amendment and believe you may be experiencing discrimination or censorship of free speech on campus, we encourage you to get in touch with the Alliance Defending Freedom or the American Civil Liberties Union to learn how to properly take action.

Your Voice Matters

Over three-quarters of abortions occur in high school or college students, which is why exercising free speech on campus is essential. It can be incredibly intimidating. But, as believers, we only have this small fraction of eternity to defend the basic right to life for all. The pro-life movement needs us to speak truth into a broken world. We must step up. We must fight.

© 2021 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

AbortionActivismApologeticsCollegeEducationFearPre-BornPro-ChoicePro-LifeTeenagersValue of Human Life

You May Also Like

A Bible open on a wooden table with the title Abortion in the Bible.
Abortion

Abortion in the Bible

Tragically, abortion and infanticide were common practices in Bible times. The reasons for each were surprisingly diverse.

September 23, 2021
Pro-life man holding a baby
Abortion

Being A Man In The Pro-Life Movement

I have a passion for this cause. However, as a man, I still have some hesitancies about openly speaking and acting for the benefit of the pro-life movement.

September 20, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin
Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 5: It’s Going to be Amazing!

After a couple has chosen life, hear the heartwarming stories of children that culture would have cast aside, yet are making tremendous impacts in their communities. Whether the diagnosis was adverse or the circumstances were difficult, these stories will inspire you to come along side of families who have chosen life!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 4: Sometimes the Choice is Hard

Hear real life stories of parents who have made the decision to choose life even though the circumstances were overwhelming. You’ll see why “ALL” life is precious to God and why choosing life is always the right decision!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 6: Families Helping Families!

So, after all you’ve seen through the SeeLife ‘21 Episodic journey; what can you do now? We’ll share how you can partner with some amazing organizations that are making significant impacts in the pro-life movement! You want to Celebrate Life!

Previous Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 3: The Power of a Picture

Have you ever wondered what a baby looked like in the womb? With today’s technology, Moms and Dads can see the baby’s heartbeat, facial expressions, and movements! You’ll find out why more women choose life once they hear their baby’s heartbeat and realize it’s a real living human!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 2: Heroes Providing Hope

Discover the amazing work our PRC’s Directors, Nurses, and Volunteers are making in their communities! You’ll see firsthand testimonies of a PRC in action, and that there are other options outside of abortions! You’ll also discover how your family can support your local PRC!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!