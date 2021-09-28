Losing a Baby: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness

My daughter’s pediatrician asked me, “Do you have any more children?” I answered, “Yes, she has a brother.” Imagine my surprise when my six-year-old sternly corrected the matter demanding, “I have two brothers. One is in heaven.” It had been three years since I had miscarried, and we had no idea that our youngest carried pain from the loss.

While every family expresses their grief and loss differently, the extent of their sorrow can be far-reaching. The hole left in the family is more evidence that losing the baby really did matter.

“Grieving is hard enough on its own, but it was hard to balance my grief while still parenting my son. He felt every emotion right along with my husband and me. The last thing I wanted to do was somehow traumatize him.” – Tara Barnes