Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

When God’s Plan is Different Than the Case Plan

  • By Natalie Seale
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Blacklidge Family Case Plan
Within three months, the Blacklidge Family gained three children in foster care. After many years of changing case plans, those three children joined the Blacklidge Family forever.

December 25, 2007, was Jenessa Blacklidge’s hardest Christmas. After struggling for years with infertility, Jenessa took a negative pregnancy test right before the holiday festivities. She was devastated. But what she didn’t know at the time was that this was her daughter’s first Christmas. She just hadn’t met her yet. A foster care case plan would change that.

Becoming a Licensed Foster Family

Many couples look to adoption when facing infertility. For Jenessa and her husband, Nick, adoption from foster care sounded like the best option. Private adoptions are expensive, and Jenessa’s parents had fostered other children when she was a teenager, so she was already familiar with foster care. At the time, Jenessa and her husband thought to themselves, “We could take out loans and go into debt to have a child, or we could be part of something.” So they decided to get their foster license.

We could take out loans and go into debt to have a child, or we could be part of something.

Jenessa Blacklidge, foster/adoptive mother

Jenessa and Nick became licensed in October 2010. Thinking that it would be a while before receiving their first placement, Nick convinced Jenessa to rescue a puppy from the animal shelter. Two weeks later, they got a call about two little girls, ages 2 and 3. Suddenly, they had two kids and a dog.

A Case Plan of Two Weeks Turned into Six Months

Jenessa remembers that day so clearly – the day the girls arrived at their home. It was November 1, 2010. “They came with nothing,” Jenessa laments. “They came with a garbage bag with a couple of items of clothing. Nothing fit them.” Her heart broke for them. The case plan was for the girls to be with them for two weeks.

Two weeks came and went, and Jenessa and Nick went with the girls to court. As foster parents, they fully supported safe reunification and wanted to serve the biological mother and her daughters. But even after just a couple of weeks, they had bonded with the girls. “You can’t help but love these kids,” Jenessa explains.

At court, nothing went as expected. Although the caseworker had recommended reunification, the judge determined that the biological mother had not completed everything expected of her. The next court date was set for six months down the line. The caseworker approached Jenessa and Nick, asking if they would be willing to foster the girls for six more months. Jenessa and Nick happily agreed.

From Zero to Three Children in Three Months

Blacklidge Family

On the morning of January 20, 2011, Jenessa and Nick had another surprise. Their caseworker called to say there was a three-day-old baby boy in need of a foster home, and his case plan would likely become adoption. Jenessa and Nick realized this would mean they would become foster parents to three children within three months, but they felt equipped by God to move forward. Adoption had been on their hearts for years, so they said yes.

Jenessa remembers holding their son that night, sitting on her bed and weeping. Throughout her and her husband’s journey of infertility, she longed to be a mother. Then, within three months, she had three young children in her home. People would often say to her, “You do such an awesome thing,” but for Jenessa, foster care was just as much a blessing to her. She had the opportunity to love these children deeply while helping them heal and grow in a safe environment.

Challenges with Trauma

With three children and a puppy, life was both chaotic and beautiful. But it was not without challenges. A counselor told Jenessa and Nick that the 3-year-old girl they were fostering had reactive attachment disorder (RAD). She had experienced and remembered a lot of trauma, and she never bonded with a biological parent. For several months, Jenessa and Nick did what they could to lead her towards healing. They would sometimes have to help her to keep her from hurting herself. Jenessa and Nick would take turns comforting and holding her. “It was really tough,” Jenessa states.

But Jenessa and Nick constantly prayed over their foster daughter. They learned that reassurance was helpful, so anytime they would leave to go to the grocery store or anywhere else, they would reassure their 3-year-old that they would come back. Months later, the counselor who first met with them was shocked to see the girl’s development. She turned to them and said the girl was no longer showing signs of RAD. Jenessa and Nick knew it was not anything they had done. It was God’s healing.

When the Case Plan Suddenly Changes

By the end of April, the girls’ biological mother had completed what was required of her. The Blacklidge family prepared for the girls to reunify. “We knew it was going to happen, but it was going to be such a loss to us,” Jenessa acknowledges. “Reunification is always the goal, but we were heartbroken because we loved them.” As they worked towards the case plan of reunification, the girls had longer visits with their biological mother.

Blacklidge Family

After one visit, the caseworker returned with the girls to the Blacklidge home. This was unusual, so Jenessa knew something had happened. The caseworker sat down Jenessa and Nick and began to explain the situation. After seeing such change and healing in her daughters over the last six months, the biological mother felt that she could not provide the home that her daughters deserved. She told the caseworker that she wanted to terminate her legal rights if the Blacklidges would adopt her daughters. At that moment, Jenessa and Nick went from thinking the girls would be reunified to being asked if they would adopt them. There was no doubt in Jenessa or Nick’s minds that they wanted to adopt the girls.

The following month, the girls’ biological mother signed over parental rights. Jenessa and Nick were able to pray with her, and they still keep in touch to this day, sending pictures around birthdays and holidays. “She did it out of love,” Jenessa emphasizes. “She knew she was in a place in her life where she couldn’t give them what they needed.” Jenessa later learned that the birth mother had been in foster care as a child, and she wanted to break the cycle.

Permanency for Christmas

The girls were halfway to permanency, but their biological father did not want to terminate parental rights. There were inconsistent visits due to addiction and incarcerations. On December 22, 2011, just a few days before Christmas, the Blacklidge family went back to court.

Jenessa and Nick prayed together before going into court. They wanted finality for the girls. They asked, “Lord, do a miracle today.” After entering the courtroom, Jenessa asked the caseworker out of curiosity, “What are the odds the biological dad would sign over his rights today?” The caseworker revealed that she had spoken with the father’s lawyer and that the father intended to appeal all attempts to terminate his parental rights. The case could drag on for up to three years. “It would have to be a miracle,” the caseworker said matter-of-factly.

Blacklidge Family

When the biological father arrived, he asked if he could speak with Jenessa and Nick alone. The three of them went to a room, and Jenessa and Nick listened in shock as the biological father said that he had attended a revival service the night before. He had stayed and prayed there for three hours and decided not to fight the Blacklidges on adoption. He was going to sign over his rights.

Jenessa, Nick, and their caseworker were all stunned. After the biological father informed his lawyer of his decision, Jenessa and Nick had a chance to pray with him, as well. Less than four months later, Jenessa and Nick officially adopted their two daughters. The oldest daughter was the one who celebrated her first Christmas in 2007, the same year that Jenessa and Nick grieved infertility.

Thriving as a Family Today

Today, all of Jenessa and Nick’s children are thriving. The adoption of their son, who came to them at three days old, was a straightforward process. “They’re just amazing kids,” Jenessa says with a smile. “The biggest thing is they love Jesus.” Their church community has been a significant source of support and encouragement. Jenessa expounds, “Having a church family has been huge in their healing.”

Now, Jenessa and Nick are in the process of adopting another little girl through kinship care. Their home is closed to fostering, but they continue to advocate. Jenessa is interested in becoming a court-appointed special advocate (CASA).

Having a church family has been huge in their healing.

Jenessa Blacklidge, foster/adoptive mother
Blacklidge Family

When Jenessa thinks back to Christmas 2007, she remembers wondering why God would put her through something so difficult as infertility. But the whole time, He knew which children would be hers. “Foster care is messy, and it can be heartbreaking,” Jenessa confesses, “but it is so worth it.” She has even seen lots of her friends decide to foster or adopt because of their story.

Ultimately, Jenessa points the praise back to God. She’s always amazed by the miracles He performs, even if she “shouldn’t be amazed that God does that – because he’s God.” But she has seen that His plan is so much better than she could have imagined. “Foster care is a roller coaster ride of emotions because you never know what’s going to happen. They could say reunification or adoption, and either way, it could change,” she says. While case plans can change at any moment, God’s plan will prevail every time.

© 2021, Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.  

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"
Start Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

AdoptionFoster CarePro-LifeWait No More

You May Also Like

foster family carving pumpkin texas
Adoption

Foster Care in Your State: Texas

Wondering how you can make a difference for Texas children in foster care? Learn about the child welfare system, the need for foster families, and how you can get started.

October 11, 2021
foster care social worker
Foster Care

The Role of a Foster Care Social Worker

A foster care social worker provides holistic preparation to foster families. Learn more about their responsibilities and what you can expect when working with them.

September 30, 2021
Employee at child placing agency
Adoption

The Role of a Child Placing Agency

Child placing agencies play a prominent role in the lives of children in foster care. Understanding the day-to-day operations of a child placing agency helps us realize the importance of their work.

September 27, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin
Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 5: It’s Going to be Amazing!

After a couple has chosen life, hear the heartwarming stories of children that culture would have cast aside, yet are making tremendous impacts in their communities. Whether the diagnosis was adverse or the circumstances were difficult, these stories will inspire you to come along side of families who have chosen life!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

see life episode 4 normal version

Please check back soon for an updated version of this episode!

Newest Release - Episode 4: Sometimes the Choice is Hard

Hear real life stories of parents who have made the decision to choose life even though the circumstances were overwhelming. You’ll see why “ALL” life is precious to God and why choosing life is always the right decision!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 6: Families Helping Families!

So, after all you’ve seen through the SeeLife ‘21 Episodic journey; what can you do now? We’ll share how you can partner with some amazing organizations that are making significant impacts in the pro-life movement! You want to Celebrate Life!

Previous Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 3: The Power of a Picture

Have you ever wondered what a baby looked like in the womb? With today’s technology, Moms and Dads can see the baby’s heartbeat, facial expressions, and movements! You’ll find out why more women choose life once they hear their baby’s heartbeat and realize it’s a real living human!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 2: Heroes Providing Hope

Discover the amazing work our PRC’s Directors, Nurses, and Volunteers are making in their communities! You’ll see firsthand testimonies of a PRC in action, and that there are other options outside of abortions! You’ll also discover how your family can support your local PRC!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!