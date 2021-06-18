Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

A New Meaning of Father’s Day

  • By Kimarri Whitfield
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Foster dad and son outdoors
When I was growing up, Father’s Day was not a celebration to me. But the meaning of Father's Day changed completely for me when I met Antwann. He welcomed me into the family. To my dad, Happy Father's Day.

What does Father’s Day mean to me? Father’s Day is a day where you spend time celebrating and explicitly recognizing your dad for everything he has done. It’s a day set apart to thank dads for all they do. The general meaning of Father’s Day is to honor fathers for all the sacrifices they make for their families daily.

For many, a father is their role model in life, someone to guide them when they are young and someone they hope to be like when they are older. However, when I was growing up, I didn’t have that set role model. I never really knew my actual father, and that ultimately led me to not want to be like him. Father’s Day was not a celebration to me.

Growing Up at Palmer Home

A little background about myself: at an early age, my siblings and I were brought to Palmer Home, where we would reside for the next 14 or so years. We left some very unideal circumstances, and Palmer Home was the best place for us to be. Palmer Home was critical in raising us and putting us through school. It also instilled a work ethic in me that I still carry to this day. From an early age, they taught us that if we wanted something, we would have to work for it. I am thankful for that and for learning the importance of education. If Palmer Home had not invested in my education by sending me to a Christian school, I would never have met Antwann, who would go on to become my official Dad.

Looking back, I can’t remember celebrating Father’s Day. That’s not to say that the caregivers at Palmer Home were not deserving of the recognition; it was just a different feeling. Father’s Day didn’t have much meaning to me. However, around the age of 17, that started to change. A father figure began to surface in my life from an unlikely source.

Father’s Day with a Family

Through a sponsorship program at Palmer Home, I developed a relationship with Antwann Richardson, one of my football/basketball coaches, and his wife, Kaleena. It started as rides to and from school and games but ultimately led to more. Our relationship began to solidify itself when we went to visit a college for football. On the way back, Antwann asked if I’d like to move in with them and become a part of the family. I accepted without hesitation and moved in with them my senior year. I began to understand what it was like to be a part of a family. I’d say that was a turning point as I transitioned from Palmer Home to their house. I joined the family and actually experienced Father’s Day with a dad.

What Father’s Day Means to Me Now

Foster dad and son

Through the years, Father’s Day has become more of a celebration. I now have someone to look up to and aspire to be like, which completely changed the meaning of Father’s Day for me. Leaving a legacy and living a life in service of others is something I hear my father talk about often. He demonstrates it for me in the way he handles himself and lives his life. Through the years, he has guided me in deciding where to go to college and navigating various other decisions. Speaking beyond that, though, I now have someone that I can go to who will always be there for me. I know he has my best interest at heart.

If you are considering fostering, I would encourage it. The impact you will have on a kid’s life will be immeasurable. They will forever be thankful for that. Choosing to foster a kid and being willing to invite them into your family is, in my opinion, one of the most selfless things one can do. Without foster parents, kids like me would never have the opportunity to truly be a part of a family.

I was later adopted by Antwann and Kaleena. I went on to play college football and will be graduating this May before starting a job at an accounting firm. Without Antwann and Kaleena in my life, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am extremely thankful for both of them.

I’d like to wish a Happy Father’s Day to all the dads for what they do for their families.

To my dad specifically, Happy Father’s Day. Thank you for all you do. I hope it’s a great one!

Copyright © 2021, Kimarri Whitfield.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

AdoptionFather's DayFoster CarePro-LifeSupporting Foster FamiliesWait No More

You May Also Like

Father with his adopted daughter on his shoulders
Father's Day

Letter to a Foster Dad on Father’s Day

Foster dad, what you are doing is a beautiful echo of the gospel. You daily are entering into the broken story of a child in foster care. Thank you for being an earthly example of a loving heavenly father to your family. Happy Father’s Day.

June 17, 2021
Palacios Family - Show Hope
Adoption

Let’s See Where Hope Goes

What if we could further journey with families, once adoption has been finalized, by offering Medical Care grants to help offset healthcare expenses?

June 10, 2021
World Foster Day
Foster Care

World Foster Day

Children in South Africa are often placed under incredible pressure to make it through their early years. Poverty, abuse, drug abuse, and neglect are some

May 31, 2021
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others.

see life episode 1 coming soon version

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!