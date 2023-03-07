Samuel the Prophet: An Adoption Story

The Bible is filled with stories to which we can relate. Stories of adoption are found throughout the Bible. In 1 Samuel 1-2, we see the account of a woman named Hannah. She had desperately wanted a child but had been unable to conceive. Year after year, she and her husband would travel to worship and make a sacrifice to the Lord, as was the custom in the Old Testament.

Every year, she was reminded that she did not have a child of her own. It was in her desperation that she cried out to the Lord and made a vow, saying, “O Lord of hosts, if you will indeed look on the affliction of your servant and remember me and not forget your servant, but will give to your servant a son, then I will give him to the Lord all the days of his life.” The Bible says that “the Lord remembered her.”

In time, she became pregnant and gave birth to a son, Samuel. Hannah remembered the promise that she had made to the Lord. And she eventually gave him back to the Lord and took the young child to live in the temple, where Eli, the high priest, raised him.