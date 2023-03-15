Peter Mutabazi: From Street Kid to Fostering Kids

I grew up hungry, walking 3 to 4 miles daily for drinking water and helping my mother grow crops to feed our family in a small village near the Rwandan border. And I did all of it on an empty stomach most days. When we did eat, it was usually potatoes and beans—day in and day out, month after month. Christmas and Easter were the only times there were different foods on the table.

At age 10, I was convinced my dad would take my life. So I ran away, not looking for a better life, but because I knew my life would end. I didn’t want my father to be the one who ended it. I had never been more than 20 miles away from home, yet I ended up more than 300 miles away in Kampala, the capital of Uganda. I wanted to put as much distance between my father and me as possible. Eventually, I even changed my surname to Peter Matubazi.