Facing death is never easy. Perhaps this is because, according to Genesis 2:15-17, God never meant for humanity to know death. Maybe this is why most of us are at a loss for words when trying to figure out what to say to someone who is dying.

Thankfully, there are people like Dr. Margaret Cottle. Cottle, a hospice and palliative care physician, says that the end of life can be an opportunity for believers to be “God with skin on” for those in need.