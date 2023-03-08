You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
You can transform our nation ...
one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Five Ways to Deepen Your Friendship With God

  • By Focus on the Family
Share:
Brio mag
Just like maintaining a long-distance friendship requires effort, building a close friendship with God takes intentional time and attention.

Does God feel far away? Does your relationship with Him feel like a long-distance friendship?

The summer before I started eighth grade, my family moved. I said goodbye to all my friends, including my best friend, Lizzy. We promised to keep in touch, but I wasn’t sure how our friendship could stay the same when we lived hundreds of miles apart. Back then, FaceTime and Zoom didn’t exist. How could we remain friends without seeing each other?

Just as it’s difficult to keep in touch with friends who are far away, it can feel that way with God because we can’t see Him. For years I thought my relationship with God was long distance—until I discovered it didn’t have to be that way. Here’s how we can stay close to God, even when He feels far away, like Lizzy did.

Learning

After Lizzy and I stopped sharing the same school and hometown, the changes in our lives were adding to the sense of separation. I pored over every email from her, responding to each new adventure or challenge she described. To keep our friendship, I had to know everything I could about her new life. We both had to keep learning about one another so we could change with each other.

Unlike our human friends, God doesn’t change or have new life updates, but the depth of His character is endless. God gave us the Bible so we could learn who He is, hear how He speaks and acts, and trace His faithfulness across history. In the Gospels, we can read about how Jesus responded to people who were brokenhearted or suffering. He hasn’t changed, so He responds to us in those same ways when we are hurting (Hebrews 13:8). To have a friendship with God, we have to know Him—which we can do by learning more about Him in His Word.

Observing

We were in college when Lizzy first began dreaming about building a tiny house. After graduation, she started construction. She did all the design work and most of the plumbing and electrical. I saw Lizzy’s character in every corner of it.

In the same way, I see God’s character whenever I’m in nature—hiking in the mountains, running past a field, snorkeling in the ocean, stargazing on a wintery night. Everything I see makes me think about Jesus. I can’t help but talk to Him, ask how He made something and thank Him for its beauty. In Romans 1:20, Paul writes that since the creation of the world, God’s power and holiness have been displayed in everything He made.

Supporting

In my second year of college, I wrestled with deep questions about God. For some time, I asked Him how I could know for sure that He was real. Eventually, He led me to study the testimonies of other believers. I read books about missionaries who sacrificed their lives to share the Gospel, watched documentaries about lives radically changed by encountering Jesus and listened to worship music written by artists with great personal tragedy, who still believed God was present and good.

Most of all, I needed close friends, like Lizzy, and people in my local church to share with me what Jesus was teaching them and how He was evident in their lives. The apostle Paul is abundantly clear: We are not meant to follow Jesus alone (Galatians 6:2).

Making time

Lizzy and I have now been friends for 16 years and have only lived in the same city for two of those. By visiting as often as possible, Lizzy and I have remained close. Most recently, she was a bridesmaid in my wedding. But even with all these years of friendship, there have been moments when she couldn’t be there with me.

While God is invisible, He is everywhere at once. Jesus is with me, even when I forget about Him and don’t acknowledge His presence. He knows me better than anyone else in my life, even better than I know myself.

I’ve learned that talking to Jesus is nothing like a phone call. There are no interruptions—no spotty cell service. There is no distance between us when I talk to Him; He is with me here as I write, and He is with you as you read these words. If you really want a friendship with Jesus, talk to Him. Get alone, turn off your phone and make time for Him without any distractions. He’s ready for you.

Believing, even when we can’t see

After Jesus’ resurrection, He appeared to all His disciples except one, who we’ve come to nickname “Doubting Thomas.” Because Thomas didn’t see Jesus, he refused to believe Jesus was alive. About a week later, they were all together and Jesus visited again. Knowing Thomas’ doubt, Jesus graciously walked over to him and let Thomas touch His wounds. Needless to say, Thomas believed. Then Jesus said, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed” (John 20:29).

He was talking about us. We have never seen Jesus, but we believe He is alive. We can know Him by His Word, His power displayed in creation, the testimonies of other believers, and best of all, His constant presence with us.

© 2023 Claire Bechert. Used by permission. All rights reserved. This article first appeared in the April/May 2023 issue of Brio magazine as “Believing…”

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Reconnected video series

Feel like you and your spouse are just roommates? Become soulmates again!

Kids. Career. Finances. Maintaining an active household. They’re all good things, but the busyness that comes with these responsibilities can leave any husband or wife feeling ... disconnected.
“Reconnected” is a FREE 7-part video series that will equip you to make the most of the way you greet one another, talk together, and make a safe space to be vulnerable.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

BrioEncourage ChildrenEncouragementFaithSpiritual GrowthTeenagers

You May Also Like

Middle-age couple standing outside. She's leaning against him, he has his arm around her.
Serving Together with Your Spouse

4 Ways for Empty Nesters to Connect Spiritually

The term “empty nest” evokes an array of reactions. Some couples wonder about the future of their marriage after the kids move out. But you can grow closer to your spouse and the Lord during this time.

April 5, 2018
Growing Your Faith Together

Faith Conversation: A Beautiful Love

All the excitement about Valentine’s Day makes it easy for us to spend a day focusing on romantic love, but committing to act in love all year long is more difficult.

January 24, 2017
Growing Your Faith Together

A Transformed Marriage

Just as God brought about transformation in Saul’s life, He can bring about transformation in ours, including in our marriage.

May 6, 2016
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin