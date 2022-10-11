The Loneliness Trap

Charlotte* is everybody’s favorite. As a star athlete, she plays multiple sports and somehow makes her packed schedule look easy. She’s rarely alone. Often, she’s accompanied by a band of giggling and almost rowdy teenage girls. Her family is solid, her grades are good, and she’s always on the go.From her perfectly messy topknot to the laces of her Nike Air Force sneakers, Char—as her friends call her—has everything going for her. But when she goes home at the end of the dya, the busyness subsides and the chatter fades. An ache of loneliness washes over Char. Deep down she’s sad—really sad. And she’s not sure why.

Char isn’t the only one experiencing these feelings. If you asked 1 million 15- and 16-year-old students from around the world about loneliness, particularly at school, what would you find? One study shows that more and more students feel lonely. Over a few years, the number of teenagers who experience loneliness nearly doubled! And, get this, more girls experience loneliness than boys. That tracks. It tracks for Char. Maybe it tracks for you, too.

